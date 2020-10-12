New Book About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Coming in 2021

… and why he has the WWE Universe shouting “What?” all the time.

… what he really thinks of longtime adversaries Mr. McMahon, The Rock, and Bret “Hit Man” Hart …

This book collects 316 Stone Cold facts, figures and catchphrases that uncover little known facets about the Texas Rattlesnake …

… and crashes other WWE Superstars’ in-ring revelries while behind the wheel of a beer truck …

Austin 3:16 celebrates the six-time WWE Champion’s finest moments in the ring and on the microphone …

… and quoted iconic scripture on his opponent: “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ass!”

Austin embodied WWE’s Attitude Era the moment he won the 1996 King of the Ring tournament …

Stone Cold is the toughest S.O.B. ever to lace up a pair of boots.

ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie.

» More News From This Feed

Recently Re-Signed WWE Superstar Set To Return Soon

After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was subjected[...] Oct 12 - After signing a new WWE contract back on September 20th, PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Superstar Eva Marie is currently in Orlando, FL for this week’s WWE TV tapings. She was subjected[...]

Drew McIntyre Takes Exception To Wade Barrett Claiming He Can "Batter and Humiliate Him"

As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I a[...] Oct 12 - As reported some time ago, Wade Barrett spoke in an interview on what could lure him away from the announce desk and back into the ring. “The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I a[...]

WWE Possibly Not Going Back On Road Until Next Year

Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...] Oct 12 - Earlier we reported that WWE has extended their Thunderdome deal to four more weeks, but it's looking like they may be there for longer than previously thought. Bryan Alvarez has provided an update o[...]

Heated Altercation Between Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale

Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featured shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 p[...] Oct 12 - Game Changer Wrestling put out their Collective series of wrestling events this past weekend in Indianapolis. The event spanned three days and featured shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 p[...]

New Book About "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Coming in 2021

ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie. The book is set to rele[...] Oct 12 - ECW Press is releasing a book about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin titled Austin 3:16: 316 Facts & Stories About Stone Cold Steve Austin, and it's written by Michael McAvennie. The book is set to rele[...]

WWE Extends ThunderDome Deal With Amway Center

PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...] Oct 12 - PWInsider and Wrestling Observer Newsletter are both reporting that WWE has extended their deal with the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida for four more weeks. This means that for at least four more w[...]

Brodie Lee On Joining AEW, Says He Wasn't Originally Supposed To Win The TNT Championship

During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I’m kind o[...] Oct 12 - During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was for me to not become TNT Champion. I’m kind o[...]

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results

Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...] Oct 12 - Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak Tom Lawlor d[...]

Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment

Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...] Oct 12 - Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of a conversation between Lars and Annika Naidoo-Fug[...]

Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show

Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...] Oct 12 - Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's various gimmicks (Broken Matt, Big Money Matt, etc.) a[...]

ROH Alumni Erick Stevens Announces Retirement

Erick Stevens has announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling. "Tonight is my last night as a professional wrestler. Before I elaborate, please understand that this isn’t an imp[...] Oct 11 - Erick Stevens has announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling. "Tonight is my last night as a professional wrestler. Before I elaborate, please understand that this isn’t an imp[...]

Christopher Daniels On What His Favorite Matches He's Had Are

Christopher Daniels spoke in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies about what his favorite match he's had is. “I feel like when it comes to best matches, there are always two that kind of pop[...] Oct 11 - Christopher Daniels spoke in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies about what his favorite match he's had is. “I feel like when it comes to best matches, there are always two that kind of pop[...]

Update On Independent Wrestling Championship Theft Incident

As it turns out, the earlier report that the Independent Wrestling Championship had been stolen and put on Craigslist has turned out to be kayfabe. Gary Jay is apparently the culprit that stole the t[...] Oct 11 - As it turns out, the earlier report that the Independent Wrestling Championship had been stolen and put on Craigslist has turned out to be kayfabe. Gary Jay is apparently the culprit that stole the t[...]

Chris Jericho On What His Favorite Match He's Ever Competed In Is

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho was asked what his favorite match from his 30 year career was. “It’s really hard to say your favorite – what’s your[...] Oct 11 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho was asked what his favorite match from his 30 year career was. “It’s really hard to say your favorite – what’s your[...]

Chris Jericho Lashes Out At Jim Cornette, Cornette Responds

Chris Jericho, in response to the year+ of criticism about All Elite Wrestling from Jim Cornette, tweeted the following: “Heard Jim Cornette is still burying me for my work in AEW. All good b[...] Oct 11 - Chris Jericho, in response to the year+ of criticism about All Elite Wrestling from Jim Cornette, tweeted the following: “Heard Jim Cornette is still burying me for my work in AEW. All good b[...]

Christopher Daniels On Which WWE Wrestler Is Best In The World

During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels shared who he thinks is the greatest wrestling working right now. “I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now.[...] Oct 11 - During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels shared who he thinks is the greatest wrestling working right now. “I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now.[...]

Independent Wrestling Championship Stolen During Title Defense, Listed on Craigstlist For $800

Last night, Independent Wrestling Champion Warhorse apparently had this championship legitimately stolen--- and it's now being listed on Craigslist for $800. It is unknown how the championship was ac[...] Oct 11 - Last night, Independent Wrestling Champion Warhorse apparently had this championship legitimately stolen--- and it's now being listed on Craigslist for $800. It is unknown how the championship was ac[...]

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Heat Seems To Be Legitimate

While on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins said he had no interest in facing Matt Riddle "at any point." There's speculation that this may have stemmed from comments made by Riddle's wife on Instagram (tha[...] Oct 11 - While on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins said he had no interest in facing Matt Riddle "at any point." There's speculation that this may have stemmed from comments made by Riddle's wife on Instagram (tha[...]

Teddy Long On If Ric Flair Apologized For Calling Him A Racial Slur

During an appearance on Hannibal TV, the infamous story Teddy Long has told about Ric Flair calling him a racist slur was brought up. The show's host, Devon Nicholson asked if Ric Flair ever apologize[...] Oct 10 - During an appearance on Hannibal TV, the infamous story Teddy Long has told about Ric Flair calling him a racist slur was brought up. The show's host, Devon Nicholson asked if Ric Flair ever apologize[...]

More WWE Draft Picks Made On Talking Smack

On WWE's Talking Smack this morning, some more draft picks were made. Here is the updated draft list. SmackDown! 1. Roman Reigns2. Seth Rollins3. Sasha Banks4. Bianca Belair5. Jey Uso6. Dominik and [...] Oct 10 - On WWE's Talking Smack this morning, some more draft picks were made. Here is the updated draft list. SmackDown! 1. Roman Reigns2. Seth Rollins3. Sasha Banks4. Bianca Belair5. Jey Uso6. Dominik and [...]

Aleister Black On If He'll Ever Be Paired With Zelina Vega

During an interview with Sportskeeda, it was asked if there would ever be any plans to pair him up with his wife Zelina Vega on television. “I personally think that it makes no sense to put m[...] Oct 10 - During an interview with Sportskeeda, it was asked if there would ever be any plans to pair him up with his wife Zelina Vega on television. “I personally think that it makes no sense to put m[...]

Josh Barnett On Davey Boy Smith Jr.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about Davey Boy Smith Jr. while hyping his upcoming match. "It's just that Harry, he doesn't always open up to the public about, well, wh[...] Oct 10 - During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about Davey Boy Smith Jr. while hyping his upcoming match. "It's just that Harry, he doesn't always open up to the public about, well, wh[...]

Jim Ross Says WWE Wrestler Is "One Of Top 5 In The World"

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. “Look at the background, look at their journe’s. What route did Miz take to get to his de[...] Oct 10 - During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. “Look at the background, look at their journe’s. What route did Miz take to get to his de[...]

Paige on WWE Return: "My neck feels wonderful."

Back in March, when Paige was interviewed by Beyond The Ropes, she said this about a WWE return: “I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It’s not going to [...] Oct 10 - Back in March, when Paige was interviewed by Beyond The Ropes, she said this about a WWE return: “I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It’s not going to [...]