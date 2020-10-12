WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 12, 2020

  • Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski
  • Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly
  • Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch
  • Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James
  • Erik Hammer defeated Grizzly Kal Kak
  • Tom Lawlor defeated Homicide
  • Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Josh Alexander
  • Allysin Kay defeated Lindsay Snow
  • Jon Moxley defeated Chris Dickinson
Oct 12
Brodie Lee On Joining AEW, Says He Wasn't Originally Supposed To Win The TNT Championship
During his appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about winning the TNT Championship. "I believe that the original plan was f[...]
Oct 12
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport Quick Results
Simon Grimm defeated Matt Makowski Allysin Kay defeated Killer Kelly Lindsay Snow defeated Leyla Hirsch Calvin Tankman defeated Alexander James [...]
Oct 12
Lars Sullivan Accused of Sexual Harassment
Lars Sullivan seems to have more controversy coming his way following his return to WWE, as a Reddit user by the name Kalimera5 has posted pictures of[...]
Oct 12
Matt Hardy Announces New Web Show
Matt Hardy has announced that his new web series, The Multiverse of Matt Hardy, will start airing on October 12th at noon. It will feature Matt's vari[...]
Oct 11
ROH Alumni Erick Stevens Announces Retirement
Erick Stevens has announced that he is retiring from professional wrestling. "Tonight is my last night as a professional wrestler. Before I elabora[...]
Oct 11
Christopher Daniels On What His Favorite Matches He's Had Are
Christopher Daniels spoke in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies about what his favorite match he's had is. “I feel like when it comes to b[...]
Oct 11
Update On Independent Wrestling Championship Theft Incident
As it turns out, the earlier report that the Independent Wrestling Championship had been stolen and put on Craigslist has turned out to be kayfabe. G[...]
Oct 11
Chris Jericho On What His Favorite Match He's Ever Competed In Is
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho was asked what his favorite match from his 30 year career was. “It’s really h[...]
Oct 11
Chris Jericho Lashes Out At Jim Cornette, Cornette Responds
Chris Jericho, in response to the year+ of criticism about All Elite Wrestling from Jim Cornette, tweeted the following: “Heard Jim Cornette [...]
Oct 11
Christopher Daniels On Which WWE Wrestler Is Best In The World
During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels shared who he thinks is the greatest wrestling working right now. “I feel li[...]
Oct 11
Independent Wrestling Championship Stolen During Title Defense, Listed on Craigstlist For $800
Last night, Independent Wrestling Champion Warhorse apparently had this championship legitimately stolen--- and it's now being listed on Craigslist fo[...]
Oct 11
Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Heat Seems To Be Legitimate
While on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins said he had no interest in facing Matt Riddle "at any point." There's speculation that this may have stemmed fro[...]
Oct 10
Teddy Long On If Ric Flair Apologized For Calling Him A Racial Slur
During an appearance on Hannibal TV, the infamous story Teddy Long has told about Ric Flair calling him a racist slur was brought up. The show's host,[...]
Oct 10
More WWE Draft Picks Made On Talking Smack
On WWE's Talking Smack this morning, some more draft picks were made. Here is the updated draft list. SmackDown! 1. Roman Reigns2. Seth Rollins3. Sa[...]
Oct 10
Aleister Black On If He'll Ever Be Paired With Zelina Vega
During an interview with Sportskeeda, it was asked if there would ever be any plans to pair him up with his wife Zelina Vega on television. “[...]
Oct 10
Josh Barnett On Davey Boy Smith Jr.
During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Josh Barnett spoke about Davey Boy Smith Jr. while hyping his upcoming match. "It's just that Harry, he do[...]
Oct 10
Jim Ross Says WWE Wrestler Is "One Of Top 5 In The World"
During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. “Look at the background, look at their journe[...]
Oct 10
Paige on WWE Return: "My neck feels wonderful."
Back in March, when Paige was interviewed by Beyond The Ropes, she said this about a WWE return: “I think it is always a possibility one day,[...]
Oct 10
Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Vince McMahon
In an interview with Bleacher Report Wrestling, Kevin Owens talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon. "As far as the personal stuff goes, w[...]
Oct 10
Chris Jericho Takes Shot At NXT Stars For Getting Injured, Brags About Winning Ratings War Again
A wrestling fan on Twitter sent a tweet out to Chris Jericho, which suggested Jericho should "take notes from (Kyle) O'Reilly and (Finn) Balor." Jeri[...]
Oct 10
Draft Picks For WWE Draft 2020 Night 1
SmackDown's edition of the WWE Draft has come to a close, and here are your final draft picks. RAW Drew McIntyre Asuka The Hurt Business (MVP, B[...]
Oct 10
Chris Jericho On WWE's Reaction To AEW
Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed how WWE reacted to AEW. "It’s hard to say this without sounding egotistical.  [...]
Oct 10
How Many Fans Were in Attendance For Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary?
During All Elite Wrestling's special Chris Jericho 30th Anniversary Show celebrating his legendary career, there were about 650 total people in attend[...]
Oct 10
Kevin Owens On Scrapped NXT Return, The WWE Draft
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Owens discussed a variety of topics. Kevin Owens on the plans for him to return to NXT in 2019: &ldquo[...]
Oct 10
Ken Anderson On Possible AEW Run: "It definitely could be fun at some point."
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mr. Anderson was asked if he would be open to joining the All Elite Wrestling roster. “Umm, Yeah, maybe (la[...]
