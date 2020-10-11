Christopher Daniels On What His Favorite Matches He's Had Are
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 11, 2020
Christopher Daniels spoke in a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies about what his favorite match he's had is.
“I feel like when it comes to best matches, there are always two that kind of pop up. One is myself, AJ Styles, and Samoa Joe at Unbreakable 2005, and most recently, people look at Ladder War with myself and Frankie against Motor City Machine Guns and The Young Bucks as the two high points. Those get the most publicity, but I honestly feel like a lot of the stuff I did with AJ really stands out to me. Our Iron Man match, all the singles matches we wrestled throughout the years, and the times we wrestled for the TNA Championship really stand out. The stuff I did with Samoa Joe also stand out as stuff I enjoyed and had fun with. Honestly, the last couple years tagging with Frankie and then having Scorpio Sky join SCU has been some of the most fun I’ve had in my career. Just having those guys by my side and going through what he have together has been really special.”
