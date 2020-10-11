Chris Jericho Lashes Out At Jim Cornette, Cornette Responds

“I wish nothing but the best for Jim. But I’m too busy creating magic and entertaining the world to worry about what a grumpy old man thinks. He’s entitled to his opinion and I’m entitled to mine. And that is this….@AEW rules!!”

“Since @IAmJericho deleted this tweet, you gotta read it here. Chris, I’ll tell ya same thing I told Tony a year & a half ago–I’m the only one who’ll tell you the truth cause I don’t WANT a job. After I’ve actually SEEN your show, there hasn’t been enough money printed to hire me.”

“Heard Jim Cornette is still burying me for my work in AEW. All good because my stuff has been amazing and a huge money maker for my company. But the best part is, if he would just shut the fuck up & pull his head out of his ass, we would probably offer him a consultant job.”

Chris Jericho, in response to the year+ of criticism about All Elite Wrestling from Jim Cornette, tweeted the following:

