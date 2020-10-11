Christopher Daniels On Which WWE Wrestler Is Best In The World

During a Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels shared who he thinks is the greatest wrestling working right now.

“I feel like AJ is probably the best in the world right now. You can argue that if you want, but you won’t convince me otherwise. I was very fortunate to work with AJ. It takes awhile to get to the point where you know someone as well as AJ and I know each other. We were very fortunate when we were coming up that promoters saw how well we worked together and booked us together all around the world.

“He’s probably the one guy I’ve wrestled more than anyone else in my career. We’ve wrestled in I want to say seven different countries and in every state in the United States. It takes awhile, but working with him is so great because he’s so generous as a wrestler. That’s one reason we always worked so well together, is because we were both always trying to make the other guy look good. When you put the match before your own self-interests, that’s when great wrestling happens. For me, he’s definitely the top guy in the world and he’s been at that level, and to see the success he’s had in WWE is a testament to how hard he works. I’m very happy for him, and the fact he feels that way about me says a lot and I really appreciate that.”