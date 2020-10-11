Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's Heat Seems To Be Legitimate

While on Talking Smack, Seth Rollins said he had no interest in facing Matt Riddle "at any point."

There's speculation that this may have stemmed from comments made by Riddle's wife on Instagram (that were since deleted) where she compared female wrestlers (including Becky Lynch) to herself.

“calling out multiple Main Roster Divas over the past couple of weeks for being straight skinny jiggly fat (not saying they aren’t beautiful, just saying SQUAT). It’s funny because there have been multiple female wrestlers that have asked to train with me. Each one of them look great in their gear. Clearly they know what they are doing (especially if they want to train with yours truly ). ALL females freaking SQUAT and go HARD! I do not have many photos of my rear end in minimal clothing besides these two. Here is a comparison of me, not caring what I look like, just trying to be strong a decent Olympic Lifter, and a mom of 3 vs two females getting paid a TON of money for how they look. Rant over”

Recently, someone who worked as crew recalled on Twitter when they were treated to dinner by Matt Riddle, and Riddle spent a lot of time bashing other WWE wrestlers--- including Rollins.

"After last year’s survivor series, Riddle took me and our crew out to eat at the same steakhouse Seth, Becky, and Karl Anderson were dining at. They knew we were there but went out of their way [NOT] to acknowledge us. Throughout the entire weekend, Riddle talked sh*t about Rollins, and how he never evolved as a performer, how he didn’t take care of his opponents in the ring, how he was stale, etc. This wasn’t just one conversation, it was every time I saw Riddle that weekend. So many of our conversations revolved around wrestlers, and people in general, Matt didn’t like or think highly of, or had a personal bone to pick with them. If we weren’t chatting wrestling, he was either bashing others or boasting about himself, often both at the same time. That said… I can’t possibly see why Rollins — and Brock, and Goldberg, and just about everybody else who knows better — wants nothing to do with him in a professional or personal sense of the word. Alas! Surely it is nothing. It was a sh*t show. I thought something was going to go down. Instead, it was nonstop talk about how Rollins stinks, how he’s awesome, and what it was like for Matt to have eaten the RKO. Keith and Mia were supposed to join us both times, but they didn’t show. I’m sure there was nothing to it, though.”