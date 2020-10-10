Teddy Long On If Ric Flair Apologized For Calling Him A Racial Slur

During an appearance on Hannibal TV, the infamous story Teddy Long has told about Ric Flair calling him a racist slur was brought up. The show's host, Devon Nicholson asked if Ric Flair ever apologized for using the slur.

“No, I don’t think he has. I mean if he had I would know, no he hasn’t. Here’s the thing about that. Sometimes people don’t apologize like come up to you and say they apologize. Sometimes they can speak to you and maybe try and hold a conversation with you to let you know in so many words…”

“I didn’t really expect that and I don’t really care because I put that all behind me. I was able to make it and I was able to show people that had that negative about me that said I would never make it and I had no talent and I was able to prove them wrong so that was good enough for me so I don’t need no apologies, you know what I mean? Like I said, I’m just telling the truth. It is what it is, that’s what happened.”

“One time in Knoxville, Tennesse I think and I know there were some girls that were trying to come into the back of the arena and then I think he was maybe at that door and they said some girls threw me under the bus. I don’t even know who they were, I was refereeing. They used my name and said that I told them that they could come in or they could come to the back door or something like that. So he runs into me and the next thing I hear him say to me is “N, do you like working here?”

“You say what you want to say, just don’t put your hands on me. That’s when you got a problem. Like I said, I got so used to hearing that…”