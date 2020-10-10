WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paige on WWE Return: "My neck feels wonderful."

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 10, 2020

Back in March, when Paige was interviewed by Beyond The Ropes, she said this about a WWE return:

“I think it is always a possibility one day, you can never say never. It’s not going to be any time soon. That’s mostly all I can say about it, it’s really hard because I just had a neck surgery in August. My neck is just getting healthier quicker the second time around which is crazy. I feel absolutely fantastic. We’ll see where it goes.”

But now, she has posted an old photo of herself wearing her neck brace onto her Instagram and said...

“Recycled pic. But.. Spent the last 2 years of my in-ring career with this neck brace. 6 screws and 2 fusions later.. my neck feels wonderful. Can you let me in yet coach?”

It seems that Paige feels that she's approaching being good enough to go back in, but of course that's up to WWE's doctors to decide. Daniel Bryan felt he was good to return long before they actually let him, so we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Source: Wrestling-Edge.com

