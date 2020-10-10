Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

In an interview with Bleacher Report Wrestling, Kevin Owens talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

"As far as the personal stuff goes, whether it's the handling of the virus or anything else like that, his door's always open. I'd say we've discussed life matters more than anything wrestling-related over the past few months.

"I don't know if he has that kind of relationship with everybody, but I'm pretty comfortable telling him anything I need to tell him and he's always very receptive. He won't always agree, but that's the nature of humans and conversations, so I'd say we have a good relationship."

"There have been times where I almost didn't want to go back in his office to talk to him until I felt like I delivered what he wanted. Then, I could look him in the eye and say, 'All right, what's next?'"