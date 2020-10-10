SmackDown's edition of the WWE Draft has come to a close, and here are your final draft picks.

Kevin Owens On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

In an interview with Bleacher Report Wrestling, Kevin Owens talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon. "As far as the personal stuff goes, whether it's the handling of the virus or anything [...] Oct 10 - In an interview with Bleacher Report Wrestling, Kevin Owens talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon. "As far as the personal stuff goes, whether it's the handling of the virus or anything [...]

Chris Jericho Takes Shot At NXT Stars For Getting Injured, Brags About Winning Ratings War Again

A wrestling fan on Twitter sent a tweet out to Chris Jericho, which suggested Jericho should "take notes from (Kyle) O'Reilly and (Finn) Balor." Jericho didn't take kindly to this, and replied... [...] Oct 10 - A wrestling fan on Twitter sent a tweet out to Chris Jericho, which suggested Jericho should "take notes from (Kyle) O'Reilly and (Finn) Balor." Jericho didn't take kindly to this, and replied... [...]

Draft Picks For WWE Draft 2020 Night 1

Chris Jericho On WWE's Reaction To AEW

Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed how WWE reacted to AEW. "It’s hard to say this without sounding egotistical. I’m not saying this from a place of ego.&nbs[...] Oct 10 - Chris Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed how WWE reacted to AEW. "It’s hard to say this without sounding egotistical. I’m not saying this from a place of ego.&nbs[...]

How Many Fans Were in Attendance For Chris Jericho's 30th Anniversary?

During All Elite Wrestling's special Chris Jericho 30th Anniversary Show celebrating his legendary career, there were about 650 total people in attendance. They sold 500 tickets, and separated the fa[...] Oct 10 - During All Elite Wrestling's special Chris Jericho 30th Anniversary Show celebrating his legendary career, there were about 650 total people in attendance. They sold 500 tickets, and separated the fa[...]

Kevin Owens On Scrapped NXT Return, The WWE Draft

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Owens discussed a variety of topics. Kevin Owens on the plans for him to return to NXT in 2019: “Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT.[...] Oct 10 - In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Owens discussed a variety of topics. Kevin Owens on the plans for him to return to NXT in 2019: “Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT.[...]

Ken Anderson On Possible AEW Run: "It definitely could be fun at some point."

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mr. Anderson was asked if he would be open to joining the All Elite Wrestling roster. “Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs). You know, right now, my head’s not re[...] Oct 10 - In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mr. Anderson was asked if he would be open to joining the All Elite Wrestling roster. “Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs). You know, right now, my head’s not re[...]

Alberto Del Rio Indicted On Kidnapping And Assault

In a report by NBC 4 in San Antonio, it's being said that Alberto Del Rio has been formally indicted on charges of kidnapping and assault. Del Rio was arrested back in May after a woman said he assau[...] Oct 09 - In a report by NBC 4 in San Antonio, it's being said that Alberto Del Rio has been formally indicted on charges of kidnapping and assault. Del Rio was arrested back in May after a woman said he assau[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (10/09/2020)

Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Falls Count Anywhere Match* Big E defeats Sheamus by pinfall *Tag Team Match* Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle defeat The Miz and [...] Oct 09 - Below are the results for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: *Falls Count Anywhere Match* Big E defeats Sheamus by pinfall *Tag Team Match* Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle defeat The Miz and [...]

Stipulation Added to Hell in a Cell's Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns has announced on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell, while still taking place inside the cage, will also be a[...] Oct 09 - Roman Reigns has announced on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match at Hell in a Cell, while still taking place inside the cage, will also be a[...]

RUMOR: Previously Reported "Rejected" WWE Idea May Have Just Been Approved

We had previously reported that there was a rejected WWE storyline/concept, which would see the beloved WWE faction of The New Day get split up and put on different shows. This would have Big E and Ko[...] Oct 09 - We had previously reported that there was a rejected WWE storyline/concept, which would see the beloved WWE faction of The New Day get split up and put on different shows. This would have Big E and Ko[...]

Jeff Jarrett/Global Force Entertainment's Lawsuit Motion Against Anthem Has Been Temporarily Denied

Last Friday, Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a motion to set a new trial date in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling. Unfortunately for them, the m[...] Oct 09 - Last Friday, Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a motion to set a new trial date in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling. Unfortunately for them, the m[...]

Two Time ROH Champion's Contract Set to Expire

According to Dave Meltzer, it seems that Rush's contract with ROH may be nearing expiration. The deal is in conjunction with his CMLL contract, which also expires at the end of 2020. ROH and CMLL hav[...] Oct 09 - According to Dave Meltzer, it seems that Rush's contract with ROH may be nearing expiration. The deal is in conjunction with his CMLL contract, which also expires at the end of 2020. ROH and CMLL hav[...]

Frustrations Behind the Scenes in WWE NXT

According to Fightful Select, there were several technical difficulties and errors at the latest WWE NXT taping, which led to a series of frustrations among those working the production table. There'[...] Oct 09 - According to Fightful Select, there were several technical difficulties and errors at the latest WWE NXT taping, which led to a series of frustrations among those working the production table. There'[...]

Samoa Joe Says His In-Ring Career Isn't Over

While appearing on the Wilde On podcast, Samoa Joe confirmed his in-ring career is not over. “Right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw. It’s been a fun challenge. Obviously, I&rsq[...] Oct 09 - While appearing on the Wilde On podcast, Samoa Joe confirmed his in-ring career is not over. “Right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw. It’s been a fun challenge. Obviously, I&rsq[...]

Mickie James Injured

Mickie James announced on her YouTube channel that she has suffered an injury and will be out for a couple weeks. “So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a [...] Oct 09 - Mickie James announced on her YouTube channel that she has suffered an injury and will be out for a couple weeks. “So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a [...]

Jim Ross On What Led To Yokozuna's Release from WWF

During the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about what led to Yokozuna's release from the WWF. “Yoko’s weight kept increasing. The more he weighed, the less his cardio was prominent.[...] Oct 09 - During the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross spoke about what led to Yokozuna's release from the WWF. “Yoko’s weight kept increasing. The more he weighed, the less his cardio was prominent.[...]

Candy Cartwright Files Ten Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle

It is being reported by the Chicago Sun-Times that Samantha Tavel (who wrestles as Candy Cartwright) has filed a lawsuit against Matt Riddle over alleged sexual assault acts. WWE, EVOLVE, and an EVOLV[...] Oct 09 - It is being reported by the Chicago Sun-Times that Samantha Tavel (who wrestles as Candy Cartwright) has filed a lawsuit against Matt Riddle over alleged sexual assault acts. WWE, EVOLVE, and an EVOLV[...]

Wade Barrett Says His In-Ring Career Isn't Necessarily Over

Wade Barrett spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed both his departure from WWE, and his return. “I haven’t had much communication with WWE since I left. We didn’t [...] Oct 08 - Wade Barrett spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed both his departure from WWE, and his return. “I haven’t had much communication with WWE since I left. We didn’t [...]

The Rock Becomes The Most Followed Man in America With 200 Million Instagram Followers

The Rock has reached a pretty amazing milestone, where he has now become the most followed man in America by hitting over 200 million followers on Instagram. He posted... "Lesson I learned, as I ju[...] Oct 08 - The Rock has reached a pretty amazing milestone, where he has now become the most followed man in America by hitting over 200 million followers on Instagram. He posted... "Lesson I learned, as I ju[...]

Marty Jannetty Claims He Was Jumped From Behind

Marty Jannetty has posted a story on his Facebook, alleging that he was jumped in a case of "mistaken identity." "Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica M[...] Oct 08 - Marty Jannetty has posted a story on his Facebook, alleging that he was jumped in a case of "mistaken identity." "Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica M[...]

Kevin Nash On Which Female WWE Superstar Would Best Fit Into the nWo

During an interview with That Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash was asked what female wrestler he thinks would fit in with the New World Order. “Gotta be Sasha (Banks)… I thought her match at S[...] Oct 08 - During an interview with That Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash was asked what female wrestler he thinks would fit in with the New World Order. “Gotta be Sasha (Banks)… I thought her match at S[...]

Update On Ridge Holland's Injury

PWInsider has provided an update on Ridge Holland's injury following the events of NXT last week. Holland’s ankle was initially hurt after Oney Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. The update[...] Oct 08 - PWInsider has provided an update on Ridge Holland's injury following the events of NXT last week. Holland’s ankle was initially hurt after Oney Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. The update[...]

Matt Cardona On Losing Intercontinental Championship, Leaving WWE

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona discussed his time with WWE. On losing the Intercontinental Championship: “I think losing the next night made the moment I wish I[...] Oct 08 - During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona discussed his time with WWE. On losing the Intercontinental Championship: “I think losing the next night made the moment I wish I[...]