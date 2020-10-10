Kevin Owens On Scrapped NXT Return, The WWE Draft

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
In an interview with Bleacher Report, Kevin Owens discussed a variety of topics.
Kevin Owens on the plans for him to return to NXT in 2019:
“Last year at some point, I was going back to NXT. It was all in motion and it was going to happen, and then it didn’t. To say that’s a thought that crossed my mind would be an understatement, but I would tell you right now that that’s not the case anymore. That’s just not where I’m at anymore. Now, I want to be on Raw or be on SmackDown and just fight like hell to create some memorable moments for everybody. That’s all I want at this point.”
On why he wants to be drafted to SmackDown:
“I think it’s that chance to hopefully get that opportunity to get a fresh start. I don’t know what it is about me. I feel like I give it my all, I deliver every time I’m on the air, but for some reason, I feel like I always end up in a situation where I could always use a fresh start after a little while. I always try my best to do that, so it always helps to get a new platform. Here I am again one year later, and last year, I was so desperate to move to Raw and I got moved to Raw. Now, I’m pretty desperate to move to SmackDown because, for some reason, I don’t feel like things are working out for me on Raw. Maybe it’ll be better on SmackDown. But at this time last year, I didn’t think things were working out for me on SmackDown and thought Raw was maybe the place.”
On the WWE Draft being stressful:
“I’m sure this year will be no different, [but] I feel frustrated [with] how far into the draft I get picked. Last year was a new low. I was picked so late. I was very angry, but you know, I’m probably one of many who feel that way when they’re drafted. The drafts are actually always kind of stressful because you don’t know where you’re going until they announce it on TV or the supplemental draft that they do online after, so you don’t know who you’re going to be with.
“Now, it’s kind of different because we’re not necessarily traveling currently and might not be for a while. But when we’re traveling on the road, sometimes that means you don’t know if your road partner will be on the same show as you. You don’t know if your friends are going to be on the same brand anymore. While that might seem like a small inconvenience, when you’re on the road as much as we are or were at that point, the people that are around you in a lot of ways keep you sane. It’s a big deal, you know? You never know anything going into the draft, so it’s always a pretty stressful day to be honest.”
