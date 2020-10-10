Ken Anderson On Possible AEW Run: "It definitely could be fun at some point."
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 10, 2020
In an interview with Sportskeeda, Mr. Anderson was asked if he would be open to joining the All Elite Wrestling roster.
“Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs). You know, right now, my head’s not really there. I am enjoying what I’m doing right now—learning a new trade. I’d like to start my own, you know, contracting business at some point. So, I’m kind of learning the ropes there. It definitely could be fun at some point. I also don’t know what their schedule is right now. I haven’t really looked into it, but you know, I don’t think I can do a WWE full schedule. I want to be around for my kids. I want to see them as much as possible.”
