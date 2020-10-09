RUMOR: Previously Reported "Rejected" WWE Idea May Have Just Been Approved

We had previously reported that there was a rejected WWE storyline/concept, which would see the beloved WWE faction of The New Day get split up and put on different shows. This would have Big E and Kofi Kingston be on RAW and SmackDown separately, but still representing the New Day faction. The idea also had Xavier Woods on both shows, managing both.

Well, WrestleVotes is hinting on Twitter that this angle may have just been green lighted.

The New Day is listed for Friday's available draft picks (as a group), but that doesn't mean they won't get split up. It's more of a space-saving measure on the graphics. The Hurt Business is also listed as a team that can get drafted, but the implication was that it would in fact be New Day.

Again, this is just a rumor. So it will be interesting to see what happens.