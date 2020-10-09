Jeff Jarrett/Global Force Entertainment's Lawsuit Motion Against Anthem Has Been Temporarily Denied

Last Friday, Jeff Jarrett and Global Force Entertainment filed a motion to set a new trial date in their lawsuit against Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Wrestling. Unfortunately for them, the motion has been denied by Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw of the United States District Court of The Middle District of Tennessee.

Judge Crenshaw said that he denied the request “because of the press of other Court business, the fact that criminal cases take precedent, and the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability to regularly schedule jury trials.”

Jarrett will be allowed to file a motion later on, but has to wait for the courts to unclog, so to speak.