Samoa Joe Says His In-Ring Career Isn't Over
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 09, 2020
While appearing on the Wilde On podcast, Samoa Joe confirmed his in-ring career is not over.
“Right now I’m enjoying commentary on Raw. It’s been a fun challenge. Obviously, I’m not done in the ring by no means. I think right now I’m exploring things. Aside from that, I’m doing voice acting which is fun and very cool. It’s a very enjoyable thing. I have a project coming up with Warner Brothers. I’m very fortunate and I’m very happy that I’m doing the things I’m doing right now.”
