Candy Cartwright Files Ten Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Matt Riddle

It is being reported by the Chicago Sun-Times that Samantha Tavel (who wrestles as Candy Cartwright) has filed a lawsuit against Matt Riddle over alleged sexual assault acts. WWE, EVOLVE, and an EVOLVE co-founder were listed as co-defendants, and the lawsuit is seeking ten million dollars against each of the defendants.

Tavel’s attorney John Chwarzynski commented on the matter:

“The WWE has painted a picture over the course of the years that female performers are to comply with certain rules. The WWE, since its inception, has hyper-sexualized female performers and they’ve profited from male aggression against these female performers.”



“We can only hope the state’s attorney’s office will do the right thing and open an investigation into this matter and press charges against Matt Riddle.”

WWE responded...

“WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it.”

The lawsuit states that Riddle had allegedly forced Tavel to perform sexual acts under the threat that she would lose bookings if she did not comply. She alleges that she had bookings with both EVOLVE and WWE in January, but Riddle had pulled some strings to make sure that her bookings were cancelled.

If there are any updates that prove that Riddle is either guilty or innocent, we will provide an update.