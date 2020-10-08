WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Rock Becomes The Most Followed Man in America With 200 Million Instagram Followers
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 08, 2020
The Rock has reached a pretty amazing milestone, where he has now become the most followed man in America by hitting over 200 million followers on Instagram. He posted...
"Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS. Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth.
And when you do speak your truth – do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable – when you approach with respect and care – on the other side of discomfort – is clarity and progress.
THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned.
And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms – officially becoming The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’."
Oct 08
Marty Jannetty Claims He Was Jumped From Behind Marty Jannetty has posted a story on his Facebook, alleging that he was jumped in a case of "mistaken identity." "Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica M[...]
Oct 08
Update On Ridge Holland's Injury PWInsider has provided an update on Ridge Holland's injury following the events of NXT last week. Holland’s ankle was initially hurt after Oney Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. The update[...]
Oct 08
WWE Announces New Performance Center Recruits WWE posted the following on their website, about the newest Performance Center recruits. Brandi Pawelek, known on the independents as Brandi Lauren, is an exciting competitor who has stepped in the[...]
Oct 08
Mercedes Martinez No Longer in Retribution? WWE filed trademarks for several Retribution members' new names, and the wrestlers in that faction are now using those handles on Twitter. However, Mercedes Martinez was not a part of these trademarks[...]
Oct 08
AJ Styles on WWE Seizing Twitch Accounts AJ Styles has commented on WWE's upcoming seizure of talent's Twitch accounts. “Everybody wants to know, ‘Are we going to have Twitch? Is Twitch gonna happen?’ I’m gonna be [...]
Oct 08
AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/7/2020) Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs FTR defeated TheHybrid2 Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee to win TNT Championship Big Swole defeated Serena Deeb Chris Jericho and Jake Hagar defeated Luther and Ser[...]
Oct 08
WWE NXT Results (10/7/2020) Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Austin Theory defeated Leon Rush Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory Ridge Holland defeated Danny Burch
[...]
[...]
Oct 07
Luther Thought AEW Contract Offer Was A Joke During his appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, Luther revealed that he actually though his contract offer from All Elite Wrestling was a practical joke being played on him. "I was actual[...]
Oct 07
Wade Barrett On Time As A Commentator For FCW Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He spoke about t[...]
Oct 07
Miro Didn't Know Who Billy Mitchell Was Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries such as King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and Chasi[...]
