Kevin Nash On Which Female WWE Superstar Would Best Fit Into the nWo

“Gotta be Sasha (Banks)… I thought her match at SummerSlam that she lost, I thought the psychology was amazing at the end. I mean, there was some thought put into it. There were several times she had her in the, ‘Is she gonna tap, no she doesn’t tap.’ And they just worked it back and forth. And I thought, ‘I’m not seeing that anywhere else.’ I mean, I’m seeing it here, I’m seeing it in her match. And she’s, you know, she’s very attractive. I mean, that goes without saying. But she has that swag, you know. She’s the total package.”

During an interview with That Hashtag Show, Kevin Nash was asked what female wrestler he thinks would fit in with the New World Order.

Wade Barrett Says His In-Ring Career Isn't Necessarily Over

Wade Barrett spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed both his departure from WWE, and his return. “I haven’t had much communication with WWE since I left. We didn’t [...] Oct 08 - Wade Barrett spoke with the Gorilla Position podcast and discussed both his departure from WWE, and his return. “I haven’t had much communication with WWE since I left. We didn’t [...]

The Rock Becomes The Most Followed Man in America With 200 Million Instagram Followers

The Rock has reached a pretty amazing milestone, where he has now become the most followed man in America by hitting over 200 million followers on Instagram. He posted... "Lesson I learned, as I ju[...] Oct 08 - The Rock has reached a pretty amazing milestone, where he has now become the most followed man in America by hitting over 200 million followers on Instagram. He posted... "Lesson I learned, as I ju[...]

Marty Jannetty Claims He Was Jumped From Behind

Marty Jannetty has posted a story on his Facebook, alleging that he was jumped in a case of "mistaken identity." "Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica M[...] Oct 08 - Marty Jannetty has posted a story on his Facebook, alleging that he was jumped in a case of "mistaken identity." "Dude, where is my phone?..NYC, they jumped me and took me to the hospital(Jamaica M[...]

Update On Ridge Holland's Injury

PWInsider has provided an update on Ridge Holland's injury following the events of NXT last week. Holland’s ankle was initially hurt after Oney Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. The update[...] Oct 08 - PWInsider has provided an update on Ridge Holland's injury following the events of NXT last week. Holland’s ankle was initially hurt after Oney Lorcan dove to the floor onto Holland. The update[...]

Matt Cardona On Losing Intercontinental Championship, Leaving WWE

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona discussed his time with WWE. On losing the Intercontinental Championship: “I think losing the next night made the moment I wish I[...] Oct 08 - During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona discussed his time with WWE. On losing the Intercontinental Championship: “I think losing the next night made the moment I wish I[...]

WWE Announces New Performance Center Recruits

WWE posted the following on their website, about the newest Performance Center recruits. Brandi Pawelek, known on the independents as Brandi Lauren, is an exciting competitor who has stepped in the[...] Oct 08 - WWE posted the following on their website, about the newest Performance Center recruits. Brandi Pawelek, known on the independents as Brandi Lauren, is an exciting competitor who has stepped in the[...]

Braun Strowman Catches Heat For Posting Selfie With Visible Syringe Needle, He Explains It's Not What Fans Were Thinking

Braun Strowman uploaded a picture to his Instagram, showing his fitness progress. But fans were quick to point out a syringe needle laying on his counter, completely visible in the photo. Strowman de[...] Oct 08 - Braun Strowman uploaded a picture to his Instagram, showing his fitness progress. But fans were quick to point out a syringe needle laying on his counter, completely visible in the photo. Strowman de[...]

Mercedes Martinez No Longer in Retribution?

WWE filed trademarks for several Retribution members' new names, and the wrestlers in that faction are now using those handles on Twitter. However, Mercedes Martinez was not a part of these trademarks[...] Oct 08 - WWE filed trademarks for several Retribution members' new names, and the wrestlers in that faction are now using those handles on Twitter. However, Mercedes Martinez was not a part of these trademarks[...]

Vince McMahon Told Chris Jericho "Nobody Cares About The Intercontinenal Championship"

During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho spoke about not wanting to face Fandango at WrestleMania, which opened up Vince McMahon revealing how he feels about the Intercontinental Champ[...] Oct 08 - During an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho spoke about not wanting to face Fandango at WrestleMania, which opened up Vince McMahon revealing how he feels about the Intercontinental Champ[...]

Chris Jericho Says D-Generation X vs. Brothers of Destruction Was The Worst Match He's Ever Seen

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho named the worst match he's ever seen. “The worst match I ever saw was Saudi Arabia. Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and The Unde[...] Oct 08 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho named the worst match he's ever seen. “The worst match I ever saw was Saudi Arabia. Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. Kane and The Unde[...]

AJ Styles on WWE Seizing Twitch Accounts

AJ Styles has commented on WWE's upcoming seizure of talent's Twitch accounts. “Everybody wants to know, ‘Are we going to have Twitch? Is Twitch gonna happen?’ I’m gonna be [...] Oct 08 - AJ Styles has commented on WWE's upcoming seizure of talent's Twitch accounts. “Everybody wants to know, ‘Are we going to have Twitch? Is Twitch gonna happen?’ I’m gonna be [...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/7/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs FTR defeated TheHybrid2 Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee to win TNT Championship Big Swole defeated Serena Deeb Chris Jericho and Jake Hagar defeated Luther and Ser[...] Oct 08 - Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs FTR defeated TheHybrid2 Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee to win TNT Championship Big Swole defeated Serena Deeb Chris Jericho and Jake Hagar defeated Luther and Ser[...]

WWE NXT Results (10/7/2020)

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Austin Theory defeated Leon Rush Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory Ridge Holland defeated Danny Burch [...] Oct 08 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Austin Theory defeated Leon Rush Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory Ridge Holland defeated Danny Burch [...]

Christopher Daniels On How AEW Will Improve Women's Division In The Future

Pro Wrestling Junkies interviewed Christopher Daniels, who spoke about the problems with the AEW women's division and how it will be fixed in the future. “I feel like we’ve made some gr[...] Oct 08 - Pro Wrestling Junkies interviewed Christopher Daniels, who spoke about the problems with the AEW women's division and how it will be fixed in the future. “I feel like we’ve made some gr[...]

Luther On Almost Joining WCW, How He Found Out About WWF Buying Them Before Anyone Else Did

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Luther opened up about how he almost went to WCW. "...WCW, I go and I think it went so so. I wrestled, well I did a couple shows, you know how they have yo[...] Oct 08 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Luther opened up about how he almost went to WCW. "...WCW, I go and I think it went so so. I wrestled, well I did a couple shows, you know how they have yo[...]

Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Due To WWEShop Not Adhering To Disability Laws

Josue Romero has filed a lawsuit against WWE with the United States District Court Southern District Of New York On 10/6/2020, over allegations that WWE is denying equal access to its WWEShop website.[...] Oct 08 - Josue Romero has filed a lawsuit against WWE with the United States District Court Southern District Of New York On 10/6/2020, over allegations that WWE is denying equal access to its WWEShop website.[...]

Taz on FTW Title: "What is a 'real' championship?"

Taz has taken to Twitter to hype the upcoming FTW Championship defense. FTW Championship has always been renegade, antiestablishment & unconventional. That has never changed & that will nev[...] Oct 08 - Taz has taken to Twitter to hype the upcoming FTW Championship defense. FTW Championship has always been renegade, antiestablishment & unconventional. That has never changed & that will nev[...]

Luther Thought AEW Contract Offer Was A Joke

During his appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, Luther revealed that he actually though his contract offer from All Elite Wrestling was a practical joke being played on him. "I was actual[...] Oct 07 - During his appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, Luther revealed that he actually though his contract offer from All Elite Wrestling was a practical joke being played on him. "I was actual[...]

Update On WrestleMania 2021 Possibly Having Full Capacity Crowd

It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock Stadium to the venue's full 65,000 fan capacity. A[...] Oct 07 - It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock Stadium to the venue's full 65,000 fan capacity. A[...]

Renee Young Returning To WWE For Fox's One-Year Anniversary Kick-Off Show

Fox has put out a press release, stating that Renee Young will be back on Fox during their celebration of WWE being on Fox for one year. This is possible because Young is still under contract with Fo[...] Oct 07 - Fox has put out a press release, stating that Renee Young will be back on Fox during their celebration of WWE being on Fox for one year. This is possible because Young is still under contract with Fo[...]

Wade Barrett On Time As A Commentator For FCW

Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He spoke about t[...] Oct 07 - Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He spoke about t[...]

AEW Wrestlers Believe Harold Meij's NJPW Departure May Open Door To Working Relationship With NJPW

Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationship, according to Fightful Select. One top AEW tale[...] Oct 07 - Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationship, according to Fightful Select. One top AEW tale[...]

Miro Didn't Know Who Billy Mitchell Was

Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries such as King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and Chasi[...] Oct 07 - Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries such as King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and Chasi[...]