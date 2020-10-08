Matt Cardona On Losing Intercontinental Championship, Leaving WWE
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 08, 2020
During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona discussed his time with WWE.
On losing the Intercontinental Championship:
“I think losing the next night made the moment I wish I could have lost it that same night. Why have the title for two weeks or two months? Unless I’m going to go undefeated for two years or something, just take it off me. That’s just the Zack Ryder character – the underdog that finally gets it and then it gets taken away. I thought that’s what made it so special, because nobody thought I was going to win and then it’s like, ‘Oh my God, he finally got something and then he lost it.’ I’m glad that it happened like that with me losing it the next night because it was a perfect fit for my career.” On leaving WWE and doing his own creative stuff:
“It was just one of those things that the stuff I did on my own definitely worked and established longevity with my career. It got me noticed. I’m just someone that’s always creative, and I hate sitting back and doing nothing. Now that I’m out of WWE and the handcuffs are off, it’s so much fun to be able to do this creative stuff again.”
