Braun Strowman Catches Heat For Posting Selfie With Visible Syringe Needle, He Explains It's Not What Fans Were Thinking
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 08, 2020
Braun Strowman uploaded a picture to his Instagram, showing his fitness progress. But fans were quick to point out a syringe needle laying on his counter, completely visible in the photo.
Strowman deleted the photo, but then explained that it wasn't what fans thought it was.
"For everyone trying to make a big deal about the last post I did and delete. I take b12 shots everyday because my body is super sensitive to caffeine and I can only use so much without it feeling like I'm having heart palpitations.
Thank you."
For clarity, Strowman has posted pictures of him receiving these shots by an acupuncturist in the past, and B-12 is not a banned substance on the USADA's list.
