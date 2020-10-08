Mercedes Martinez No Longer in Retribution?

WWE filed trademarks for several Retribution members' new names, and the wrestlers in that faction are now using those handles on Twitter. However, Mercedes Martinez was not a part of these trademarks, and is still using her regular name on Twitter.

In addition to this, Mustafa Ali made a Twitter post tagging the members of Retribution--- and Martinez was not one of the users tagged in the post.

In addition to this, T-BAR is only following four people on Twitter--- all members of Retribution, and none of them being Martinez.

It's not known if her inclusion in the faction will be just dropped with no explanation, or if it will be addressed, but it looks like Martinez is no longer involved in the faction.