AJ Styles on WWE Seizing Twitch Accounts

AJ Styles has commented on WWE's upcoming seizure of talent's Twitch accounts.

“Everybody wants to know, ‘Are we going to have Twitch? Is Twitch gonna happen?’ I’m gonna be honest with you; I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know what they expect from us when it comes to our channel. I don’t know if it’s something that they go, ‘Well okay, listen. We just want you guys under, you know, an umbrella. Like a WWE Twitch, and here’s who’s under this. Here’s what time they come on. If that’s the case, that’s great because fans would know where to find us. I don’t know that that’s going to happen.

I literally don’t know, and unfortunately I found out a lot of stuff just like you guys, through the internet, which is a shame. You’d think it’d be better than that. For guys who are on here trying to — not only work for WWE, but then do their own Twitch and stuff like that. You’d think it’d be a lot easier for them to communicate with us and us alone instead of whoever it is behind the scenes, and them going and talking to Joe Blow and they having more information than us. Is anything set in stone? I don’t think so. I think nothing is. I think it’s going to come down to communication.”

“We’re not pro gamers, so we’re not making millions on Twitch. That’s not what is happening. I feel like for us, it’s an opportunity to do what we love. Play video games, interact with our fans, appreciate you guys appreciating us. That’s basically what’s [going on]. And especially with what’s going on right now, there’s no — we don’t get to see you guys anymore, unless you’re on the video screens in the ThunderDome. We don’t get to see you, we don’t get to talk to you, we don’t get to do much of anything when it comes to seeing or at least talking to our fans. So this is the next best thing. I don’t know what they’re hoping to get out of this. The communication has not been as great as we’d like. And there’s a lot of us, we are all on the same page, we’ve talked with each other. We’re all facing the same [thing], either doom and gloom or, ‘Oh, that’s all they want.’ You know? I feel like this is an opportunity for me and my channel to say, ‘Okay listen, this is what’s really going on,’ and debunk some stupid rumors that are going on. And give you my opinion.”