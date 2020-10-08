Christopher Daniels On How AEW Will Improve Women's Division In The Future

Pro Wrestling Junkies interviewed Christopher Daniels, who spoke about the problems with the AEW women's division and how it will be fixed in the future.

“I feel like we’ve made some great strides as far as getting women involved in our company. The signing of Serena Deeb and Kris Statlander–we started out with Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida and Riho. Adding those girls and talent, like Ivelisse and Diamante, these are all steps to building a viable women’s division. I feel like the difficulty we have is having a single two-hour show every week, and it’s difficult with all these people fighting to be on TV.”

“The women are in that same boat. It’s difficult to show everybody off when you only have two hours. When Turner extended us for four years, they talked about doing a second show. When that second show comes around, hopefully we’ll have a better opportunity to showcase more men and women. With that added real estate, we should see more people take that opportunity to come to the forefront and show what they can do.”