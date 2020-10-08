Taz on FTW Title: "What is a 'real' championship?"

What is a “real” championship? •Does it have to be defended or possessed by more than one person in it’s history? •Does it have to be defended on a pay-per-view? •Does it have to be defended on worldwide TV? •Does it need its own Wikipedia page? https://t.co/v9UwzvDD2G

FTW Championship has always been renegade, antiestablishment & unconventional. That has never changed & that will never change. Tomorrow night title makes history once again, it will be defended on worldwide TV. I’m very proud of that & very appreciative. @AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Fb1mXQYWw5

Taz has taken to Twitter to hype the upcoming FTW Championship defense.

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (10/7/2020)

Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs FTR defeated TheHybrid2 Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee to win TNT Championship Big Swole defeated Serena Deeb Ch[...] Oct 08 - Brian Cage defeated Will Hobbs FTR defeated TheHybrid2 Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee to win TNT Championship Big Swole defeated Serena Deeb Ch[...]

WWE NXT Results (10/7/2020)

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Austin Theory defeated Leon Rush Dexter Lumis defeated [...] Oct 08 - Tommaso Ciampa defeated Kushida via DQ Drake Maverick and Killian Dain defeated Ever-Rise Austin Theory defeated Leon Rush Dexter Lumis defeated [...]

Christopher Daniels On How AEW Will Improve Women's Division In The Future

Pro Wrestling Junkies interviewed Christopher Daniels, who spoke about the problems with the AEW women's division and how it will be fixed in the futu[...] Oct 08 - Pro Wrestling Junkies interviewed Christopher Daniels, who spoke about the problems with the AEW women's division and how it will be fixed in the futu[...]

Luther On Almost Joining WCW, How He Found Out About WWF Buying Them Before Anyone Else Did

During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Luther opened up about how he almost went to WCW. "...WCW, I go and I think it went so so. I wrestled, we[...] Oct 08 - During his appearance on Talk is Jericho, Luther opened up about how he almost went to WCW. "...WCW, I go and I think it went so so. I wrestled, we[...]

Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Due To WWEShop Not Adhering To Disability Laws

Josue Romero has filed a lawsuit against WWE with the United States District Court Southern District Of New York On 10/6/2020, over allegations that W[...] Oct 08 - Josue Romero has filed a lawsuit against WWE with the United States District Court Southern District Of New York On 10/6/2020, over allegations that W[...]

Luther Thought AEW Contract Offer Was A Joke

During his appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, Luther revealed that he actually though his contract offer from All Elite Wrestling was a pr[...] Oct 07 - During his appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho, Luther revealed that he actually though his contract offer from All Elite Wrestling was a pr[...]

Update On WrestleMania 2021 Possibly Having Full Capacity Crowd

It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock S[...] Oct 07 - It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock S[...]

Renee Young Returning To WWE For Fox's One-Year Anniversary Kick-Off Show

Fox has put out a press release, stating that Renee Young will be back on Fox during their celebration of WWE being on Fox for one year. This is poss[...] Oct 07 - Fox has put out a press release, stating that Renee Young will be back on Fox during their celebration of WWE being on Fox for one year. This is poss[...]

Wade Barrett On Time As A Commentator For FCW

Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territor[...] Oct 07 - Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territor[...]

AEW Wrestlers Believe Harold Meij's NJPW Departure May Open Door To Working Relationship With NJPW

Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationshi[...] Oct 07 - Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationshi[...]

Miro Didn't Know Who Billy Mitchell Was

Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries suc[...] Oct 07 - Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries suc[...]

Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Sr. Structured Talent Deals

During his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard went into detail about how Vince McMahon Sr. structured deals for his talent. "Yeah, we had[...] Oct 07 - During his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard went into detail about how Vince McMahon Sr. structured deals for his talent. "Yeah, we had[...]

Hyan on Nia Jax: "She's great, very nice."

Independent wrestler Hyan, who had a stint in WWE as an enhancement talent in 2016, spoke with the All Night Long Wrestling Podcast and spoke about me[...] Oct 06 - Independent wrestler Hyan, who had a stint in WWE as an enhancement talent in 2016, spoke with the All Night Long Wrestling Podcast and spoke about me[...]

Two More Superstars Injured at NXT Takeover 31, WWE Confirms

WWE has officially confirmed that two wrestlers were injured during NXT Takeover 31. Following the attack at the end of the show, Adam Cole is said t[...] Oct 06 - WWE has officially confirmed that two wrestlers were injured during NXT Takeover 31. Following the attack at the end of the show, Adam Cole is said t[...]

Kurt Angle On Shane Douglas Contacting Him To Join ECW

During an interview with PWInsider, Kurt Angle talked about how it was Shane Douglas who brought him into ECW initially. "Shane Douglas called me, [...] Oct 06 - During an interview with PWInsider, Kurt Angle talked about how it was Shane Douglas who brought him into ECW initially. "Shane Douglas called me, [...]

Ryback Talks About WWE Seizing Twitch Accounts

Ryback has sounded off on his podcast about WWE seizing their talent's Twitch accounts. "I would be really curious to know what that cut is gonna b[...] Oct 06 - Ryback has sounded off on his podcast about WWE seizing their talent's Twitch accounts. "I would be really curious to know what that cut is gonna b[...]

Updated Bound for Glory 2020 Card

Impact Wrestling has announced the updated card for the upcoming Bound for Glory event, which will air on October 24th. Impact Wrestling Championsh[...] Oct 06 - Impact Wrestling has announced the updated card for the upcoming Bound for Glory event, which will air on October 24th. Impact Wrestling Championsh[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/6/2020)

Brandi Rhodes defeated Kenzie Paige The Jurassic Express defeated Ray Rosas and Eric Watts Luther and Serpentico defeated Lee Johnson and Anthony [...] Oct 06 - Brandi Rhodes defeated Kenzie Paige The Jurassic Express defeated Ray Rosas and Eric Watts Luther and Serpentico defeated Lee Johnson and Anthony [...]

Erik Has Just Undergone Surgery

Following Ivar going on hiatus from WWE due to having to get surgery, his tag-team partner Erik has also had to go in for his own. “Today I h[...] Oct 06 - Following Ivar going on hiatus from WWE due to having to get surgery, his tag-team partner Erik has also had to go in for his own. “Today I h[...]

Kurt Angle Is Coming To Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea

It has been announced that Kurt Angle will be a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2021, being advertised for October 21st - 2[...] Oct 06 - It has been announced that Kurt Angle will be a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2021, being advertised for October 21st - 2[...]

Jazz Announces Her Retirement

Former ECW and WWE alumni Jazz has announced during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that she is officially retired from professional wrestling. &[...] Oct 06 - Former ECW and WWE alumni Jazz has announced during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that she is officially retired from professional wrestling. &[...]

Paige Says She's Learning About Unions

Following the announcement that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch accounts, Paige has stated online that she's "learned a lot about unions today." [...] Oct 06 - Following the announcement that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch accounts, Paige has stated online that she's "learned a lot about unions today." [...]

Man Who Caused Death of Indy Wrestler Matt Travis Pleads Guilty

Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and[...] Oct 06 - Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and[...]