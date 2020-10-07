Update On WrestleMania 2021 Possibly Having Full Capacity Crowd
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 07, 2020
It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock Stadium to the venue's full 65,000 fan capacity.
A statement was issued to reporter Jon Alba, which stated that sports leagues can “can do as they please, they don’t need clearance from the state.” Considering WWE was labeled an essential business by the state of Florida, it's pretty clear that WWE will be included in this ruling.
Vince McMahon has been vocal behind the scenes about wanting WrestleMania to take place in front of a full-capacity crowd, and with these latest developments in Florida, it's looking like it might be the case. But this would mean that this year's WrestleMania, which is scheduled to be in California, would have to be relocated to Florida, but there are already rumors that this may be happening regardless.
Source: CagesideSeats.com
