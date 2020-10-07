Renee Young Returning To WWE For Fox's One-Year Anniversary Kick-Off Show

The FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW begins at 7:30 PM ET/PT and 6:30 PM CT/MT, leading into the season premiere of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX at 8:00 PM ET/PT and 7:00 PM CT/MT.

In celebration of the second season of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities come together for a special FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 16. Longtime broadcaster Renee Paquette and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new “WWE ThunderDome” in Orlando.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, catch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1:00 PM ET and 4:05 PM ET. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1:00 PM ET can watch WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 2020 at 4:30 PM ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 PM ET can watch the special at 3:00 PM ET.

Los Angeles – With FOX Sports’ fall programming slate ramping up, including the start of season two of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX, the network is set to deliver two new WWE specials.

WWE: THE BEST MOMENTS OF 202 0 Airs Adjacent to FOX NFL Singleheader on Sunday, Oct. 11

This is possible because Young is still under contract with Fox Sports, despite having been released from her WWE contract. So she will be hosting the SmackDown kick-off show for the October 16th edition.

Fox has put out a press release, stating that Renee Young will be back on Fox during their celebration of WWE being on Fox for one year.

Update On WrestleMania 2021 Possibly Having Full Capacity Crowd

It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock Stadium to the venue's full 65,000 fan capacity. A[...] Oct 07 - It was reported by various sports outlets that Governor Ron DeSantis’ office told the NFL’s Miami Dolphins they could pack the Hard Rock Stadium to the venue's full 65,000 fan capacity. A[...]

Wade Barrett On Time As A Commentator For FCW

Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He spoke about t[...] Oct 07 - Before becoming a commentator on WWE NXT and NWA Powerrr, Wade Barrett actually had a brief stint doing commentary in WWE's old developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling. He spoke about t[...]

AEW Wrestlers Believe Harold Meij's NJPW Departure May Open Door To Working Relationship With NJPW

Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationship, according to Fightful Select. One top AEW tale[...] Oct 07 - Following Harold Meij's departure from NJPW, it seems that several AEW wrestlers think that this will open the door to an AEW/NJPW working relationship, according to Fightful Select. One top AEW tale[...]

Miro Didn't Know Who Billy Mitchell Was

Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries such as King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and Chasi[...] Oct 07 - Billy Mitchell is a gaming icon, having been Donkey Kong and Pac-Man World Record Holders and making national news. He's appeared in documentaries such as King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters and Chasi[...]

Bruce Prichard On How Vince McMahon Sr. Structured Talent Deals

During his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard went into detail about how Vince McMahon Sr. structured deals for his talent. "Yeah, we had seen [Rick Martel] in Houston. He actually worked[...] Oct 07 - During his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard went into detail about how Vince McMahon Sr. structured deals for his talent. "Yeah, we had seen [Rick Martel] in Houston. He actually worked[...]

Hyan on Nia Jax: "She's great, very nice."

Independent wrestler Hyan, who had a stint in WWE as an enhancement talent in 2016, spoke with the All Night Long Wrestling Podcast and spoke about meeting Nia Jax initially. "She’s really, r[...] Oct 06 - Independent wrestler Hyan, who had a stint in WWE as an enhancement talent in 2016, spoke with the All Night Long Wrestling Podcast and spoke about meeting Nia Jax initially. "She’s really, r[...]

Two More Superstars Injured at NXT Takeover 31, WWE Confirms

WWE has officially confirmed that two wrestlers were injured during NXT Takeover 31. Following the attack at the end of the show, Adam Cole is said to have suffered broken ribs and contusions, while [...] Oct 06 - WWE has officially confirmed that two wrestlers were injured during NXT Takeover 31. Following the attack at the end of the show, Adam Cole is said to have suffered broken ribs and contusions, while [...]

Kurt Angle On Shane Douglas Contacting Him To Join ECW

During an interview with PWInsider, Kurt Angle talked about how it was Shane Douglas who brought him into ECW initially. "Shane Douglas called me, I didn’t even know who Shane was. He called [...] Oct 06 - During an interview with PWInsider, Kurt Angle talked about how it was Shane Douglas who brought him into ECW initially. "Shane Douglas called me, I didn’t even know who Shane was. He called [...]

Ryback Talks About WWE Seizing Twitch Accounts

Ryback has sounded off on his podcast about WWE seizing their talent's Twitch accounts. "I would be really curious to know what that cut is gonna be because we know the percentages in WWE are often[...] Oct 06 - Ryback has sounded off on his podcast about WWE seizing their talent's Twitch accounts. "I would be really curious to know what that cut is gonna be because we know the percentages in WWE are often[...]

Updated Bound for Glory 2020 Card

Impact Wrestling has announced the updated card for the upcoming Bound for Glory event, which will air on October 24th. Impact Wrestling Championship: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann Knockouts Champions[...] Oct 06 - Impact Wrestling has announced the updated card for the upcoming Bound for Glory event, which will air on October 24th. Impact Wrestling Championship: Eric Young vs. Rich Swann Knockouts Champions[...]

AEW Dark Quick Results (10/6/2020)

Brandi Rhodes defeated Kenzie Paige The Jurassic Express defeated Ray Rosas and Eric Watts Luther and Serpentico defeated Lee Johnson and Anthony Bowens Will Hobbs defeated Ryzin John Silver def[...] Oct 06 - Brandi Rhodes defeated Kenzie Paige The Jurassic Express defeated Ray Rosas and Eric Watts Luther and Serpentico defeated Lee Johnson and Anthony Bowens Will Hobbs defeated Ryzin John Silver def[...]

Erik Has Just Undergone Surgery

Following Ivar going on hiatus from WWE due to having to get surgery, his tag-team partner Erik has also had to go in for his own. “Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve[...] Oct 06 - Following Ivar going on hiatus from WWE due to having to get surgery, his tag-team partner Erik has also had to go in for his own. “Today I had hardware removed from my cyborg arm. I’ve[...]

Kurt Angle Is Coming To Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea

It has been announced that Kurt Angle will be a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2021, being advertised for October 21st - 25th. One of the all time greats to ever step fo[...] Oct 06 - It has been announced that Kurt Angle will be a part of Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2021, being advertised for October 21st - 25th. One of the all time greats to ever step fo[...]

Jazz Announces Her Retirement

Former ECW and WWE alumni Jazz has announced during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that she is officially retired from professional wrestling. “Honestly, I just had my last match this past[...] Oct 06 - Former ECW and WWE alumni Jazz has announced during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that she is officially retired from professional wrestling. “Honestly, I just had my last match this past[...]

Paige Says She's Learning About Unions

Following the announcement that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch accounts, Paige has stated online that she's "learned a lot about unions today." Many have been vocal for years that WWE wrestlers [...] Oct 06 - Following the announcement that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch accounts, Paige has stated online that she's "learned a lot about unions today." Many have been vocal for years that WWE wrestlers [...]

Man Who Caused Death of Indy Wrestler Matt Travis Pleads Guilty

Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and struck him while he was on a bicycle. Luc C. Vu,[...] Oct 06 - Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and struck him while he was on a bicycle. Luc C. Vu,[...]

Matt Cardona On Who He'd Like To Face in AEW

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona named the AEW stars he'd most like to face. "There’s so many people, I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by a[...] Oct 06 - During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona named the AEW stars he'd most like to face. "There’s so many people, I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by a[...]

EC3 Is Coming To Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor recently posted a hype vignette that goes along the similar path that EC3's Impact return vignettes did, and then revealed in the video that EC3 is coming to Ring of Honor. It's worth n[...] Oct 06 - Ring of Honor recently posted a hype vignette that goes along the similar path that EC3's Impact return vignettes did, and then revealed in the video that EC3 is coming to Ring of Honor. It's worth n[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/05/2020)

The following are the results of the October 5th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, talking about how he attacked the legends last week. He also issued a challe[...] Oct 05 - The following are the results of the October 5th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, talking about how he attacked the legends last week. He also issued a challe[...]

"Miz & Mrs." Returning to USA Network in November

It's been announced that Miz & Mrs. will be returning on the USA Network in November. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE’s Must-See Couple is officially back this fall! The[...] Oct 05 - It's been announced that Miz & Mrs. will be returning on the USA Network in November. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE’s Must-See Couple is officially back this fall! The[...]

WWE Championship Match Announced for Hell in a Cell Pay-Per-View

It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday,[...] Oct 05 - It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday,[...]

WWE Raw Results: Leader of Retribution Revealed on Monday Night Raw

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction. Mustafa Ali revealed that he is the driving force behind Re[...] Oct 05 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction. Mustafa Ali revealed that he is the driving force behind Re[...]

Amber Nova Pushing For WWE Tryout

In a report by Fightful Select, it seems that independent wrestling star Amber Nova is currently pushing for a WWE tryout. While acknowledging it might be hard to get in the door due to the COVID-19 [...] Oct 05 - In a report by Fightful Select, it seems that independent wrestling star Amber Nova is currently pushing for a WWE tryout. While acknowledging it might be hard to get in the door due to the COVID-19 [...]