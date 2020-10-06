Man Who Caused Death of Indy Wrestler Matt Travis Pleads Guilty

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Oct 06 - Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and struck him while he was on a bicycle. Luc C. Vu,[...]
Oct 06
Oct 06 - During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona named the AEW stars he'd most like to face. "There’s so many people, I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by a[...]
Oct 06 - Ring of Honor recently posted a hype vignette that goes along the similar path that EC3's Impact return vignettes did, and then revealed in the video that EC3 is coming to Ring of Honor. It's worth n[...]
Oct 05 - The following are the results of the October 5th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, talking about how he attacked the legends last week. He also issued a challe[...]
Oct 05 - It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday,[...]
Oct 05 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction. Mustafa Ali revealed that he is the driving force behind Re[...]
Oct 05 - In a report by Fightful Select, it seems that independent wrestling star Amber Nova is currently pushing for a WWE tryout. While acknowledging it might be hard to get in the door due to the COVID-19 [...]
Oct 05 - In an interview with Digital Spy, Wade Barrett has revealed the one person he feels could get him to come out of retirement: “In truth if I was to come back as a full-time in-ring guy, I real[...]
Oct 05 - During The Ryback Show, Ryback Reeves spoke about Cody Rhodes' new character direction in AEW. “I think Cody’s gonna be his best as a heel on AEW television. I really think so, and havi[...]
Oct 05 - Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It was reported a while back that they had trademark[...]
Oct 05 - The following comes from WWE.com: The main event of NXT Takeover 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O'Reilly. In the af[...]
Oct 05 - One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment, harassment or assault come forward to speak out a[...]
Oct 04 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event: 1. NXT North American Chapion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain his title 2. Yujiro KUSHI[...]
Oct 04 - As fans have seen in recent weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes during NXT to signal the return of a former champion to the NXT brand. After the conclusion of tonight's NXT Wome[...]
Oct 04 - After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion made it known that she is[...]
Oct 04 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault to successfully retain the NXT Women's Title. TH[...]
Oct 04 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against the challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Sco[...]
Oct 04 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream with the Hoverboard Lock. Don't question that [...]
Oct 04 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title. Will "JOHNNY TAKEO[...]
Oct 04 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly NXT Women’s C[...]
Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him do it. "I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a n[...]