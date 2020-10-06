Man Who Caused Death of Indy Wrestler Matt Travis Pleads Guilty

Due to an unfortunate accident, independent wrestler Matt Travis was killed last year on November 9th, 2019 when a dump truck made an illegal turn and struck him while he was on a bicycle.

Luc C. Vu, the individual who allegedly caused the accident that took Travis' life, was arrested shortly after.

As of September 4th of this year, Vu plead guilty of the charges of reckless driving, and failure to exercise due care, as well as failure to yield to a bicyclist.

According to court records, Vu had his driver’s license revoked and was fined $250.

Vu is currently free, but will return to court on December 4th to answer to the charges.