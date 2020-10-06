Matt Cardona On Who He'd Like To Face in AEW

During an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, Matt Cardona named the AEW stars he'd most like to face.

"There’s so many people, I made a list and I don’t want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There’s just so many that I want to play with.

Whether it’s guys that I’ve wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho. There’s so many that I haven’t wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I’m already forgetting people, but that’s what’s so cool about it, and it’s a lot of fun to think about wrestling again.”