WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/05/2020)

The following are the results of the October 5th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw:

1. Randy Orton opened the show, talking about how he attacked the legends last week. He also issued a challenge to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a Hell in a Cell WWE Championship Match at the HIAC pay-per-view. Orton was then attacked by McIntyre.

2. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke defeated Zelina Vega, Natalya Neidhart & Lana in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. After the match, Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax once again attacked Lana & Natalya and Nia gave Lana another Samoan Drop through an announce table.

3. Drew Gulak defeated R-Truth to win the 24/7 Championship

4. Seth Rollins & Buddy Murphy defeated Humberto Carillo & Dominik Mysterio. Before the match, Murphy had demanded that Rollins apologize to Aalyah Mysterio but Rollins refused to do so.

5. Kevin Owens hosted The KO Show and spoke with Bray Wyatt, who appeared on a TitanTron. Owens was then attacked by Aleister Black, who took him out with a Black Mass Kick.

6. Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee ended in a double countout

7. R-Truth regained the 24/7 Championship

8. United States Champion Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) defeated Apollo Crews & Ricochet (w/Mustafa Ali)

9. There was a backstage segment between Murphy and Aalyah, and then Rollins and Murphy went to the ring for their apology segment. Rollins demanded an apology from Murphy, but Murphy refused to apologize to Rollins. Murphy attacked Rollins and started beating him with a Kendo Stick until Rollins apologized to him. Rollins then gouged the eye of Murphy and attacked him with the Kendo Stick until Aalyah made the save. The rest of the Mysterio Family came out shortly afterwards.

10. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeated Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan to retain their titles

11. Mustafa Ali vs. MVP resulted in Mustafa Ali revealing himself as the leader of Retribution. Ali and Retribution then laid out The Hurt Business.

12. Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre & Raw Tag Champions The Street Profits in a Six-Man Tag Team Match