"Miz & Mrs." Returning to USA Network in November

Don’t miss the return of the hit series, Nov. 12 on USA Network!

A lot has changed for the Mizanin family, as Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter and experienced the joys and challenges of becoming parents of two. Also, with a newly-retired, fan-favorite grandfather, Geroge, taking advantage of an available guest room, there’s never a dull moment in the Mizanin house.

#MizAndMrs is ready to 𝒹𝑒𝓁𝒾𝓋𝑒𝓇 👶 @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin are back with new episodes of @MizandMrsTV , November 12 on @USA_Network ! pic.twitter.com/BH8AzWL04L

The second half of Season Two of “Miz and Mrs.” premieres at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 12, on USA Network. The reality series gives an exclusive glimpse into the A-List lifestyle of married WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse and their eccentric family.

The following comes from WWE.com :

It's been announced that Miz & Mrs. will be returning on the USA Network in November.

