WWE Raw Results: Leader of Retribution Revealed on Monday Night Raw

Some dreams die so others can live. pic.twitter.com/lxlpms4vX7

. @AliWWE has seemingly revealed himself to be the leader of #RETRIBUTION ! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/LIWkqfhwuW

Mustafa Ali revealed that he is the driving force behind Retribution.

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

