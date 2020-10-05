WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Raw Results: Leader of Retribution Revealed on Monday Night Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 05, 2020
During tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction.
Mustafa Ali revealed that he is the driving force behind Retribution.
