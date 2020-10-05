Wade Barrett On Who He'd Return To Wrestling To Compete Against
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 05, 2020
In an interview with Digital Spy, Wade Barrett has revealed the one person he feels could get him to come out of retirement:
“In truth if I was to come back as a full-time in-ring guy, I really would be chasing the sunset of my career. I don’t think there’s that many more years left in me. So the question is, what would I want to achieve? The only thing I didn’t achieve in WWE that I always wanted to achieve was to become the WWE Champion, and that title is now held by an old friend of mine, Drew McIntyre. So taking him on for that title is something that certainly might tempt me back for a match or two.”
https://wrestlr.me/64761/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 05
Oct 05 - The following are the results of the October 5th, 2020 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show, talking about how he attac[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - It's been announced that Miz & Mrs. will be returning on the USA Network in November. The following comes from WWE.com: WWE’s [...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - It's been confirmed that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the upcomin[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a popular Superstar revealed himself as the leader of the dangerous Retribution faction. Mustafa A[...]
Oct 05 Amber Nova Pushing For WWE Tryout In a report by Fightful Select, it seems that independent wrestling star Amber Nova is currently pushing for a WWE tryout. While acknowledging it mig[...]
Oct 05 - In a report by Fightful Select, it seems that independent wrestling star Amber Nova is currently pushing for a WWE tryout. While acknowledging it mig[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - In an interview with Digital Spy, Wade Barrett has revealed the one person he feels could get him to come out of retirement: “In truth if I w[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - Triple H spoke in a media call following NXT Takeover 31, and discussed the upcoming WWE Draft and if NXT will have any involvement in it. “I[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - During The Ryback Show, Ryback Reeves spoke about Cody Rhodes' new character direction in AEW. “I think Cody’s gonna be his best as a h[...]
Oct 05 Update on "SHOOT" Service Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It[...]
Oct 05 - Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - The following comes from WWE.com: The main event of NXT Takeover 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor a[...]
Oct 05
Oct 05 - One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment,[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event: 1. NXT North American Chapion Damian Priest defeated J[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Champion Finn Bálor successfully retained his championship again[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - As fans have seen in recent weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes during NXT to signal the return of a former champion to the NXT [...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United [...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault t[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - It's been announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of WWE NXT will have a special "Halloween Havoc" theme. As longtime wrestling fans are[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his champio[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to reta[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn B&aacut[...]
Oct 04 Chris Jericho On Putting Over John Cena During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him[...]
Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wres[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he's feeling nervous about his WWE 24 documentary that goes live on the WWE Network today. I'll be hone[...]
Oct 04
Oct 04 - During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics. On Choosing Her Final Opponent: “I got to pick my op[...]