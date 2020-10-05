Triple H On If NXT Will Be Involved in WWE Draft

Triple H spoke in a media call following NXT Takeover 31, and discussed the upcoming WWE Draft and if NXT will have any involvement in it.

“I’ll be honest, I really don’t know. They’re [WWE management] working through that. It’s going to be a wait and see thing for us too.Going of what we’ve seen in the commercial, we [NXT] won’t be a part of the draft. However, that can always change. A lot of talent has gone back-and-forth from NXT, Raw, and SmackDown over the last 12 months.”

“End of the day, I’m always for what’s best for the talent. No matter how it [the draft] goes, we’ll be ready to make it work.”

“The good thing about WWE right now is there are opportunities everywhere, regardless of the brand. Dating back to the years of the territories, when someone moves from one place to another, it’s meaningful. And having those big moments is the art of storytelling.”