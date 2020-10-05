"We have some new things in the works in the next month including a video messaging service called SHOOT, where fans can buy video messages from you integrated into your t-shirt store. Plus an auction style product where you can sell your own signed memorabilia or other merchandise on your store and allow fans to bid on the products. We will reach out with instructions on how to activate the services on your store once we launch soon. Thanks for everything!"

Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It was reported a while back that they had trademarked the name, and now we're moving forward.

» More News From This Feed

Triple H On If NXT Will Be Involved in WWE Draft

Triple H spoke in a media call following NXT Takeover 31, and discussed the upcoming WWE Draft and if NXT will have any involvement in it. “I’ll be honest, I really don’t know. Th[...] Oct 05 - Triple H spoke in a media call following NXT Takeover 31, and discussed the upcoming WWE Draft and if NXT will have any involvement in it. “I’ll be honest, I really don’t know. Th[...]

Ryback Discusses Cody Rhodes New Character Direction

During The Ryback Show, Ryback Reeves spoke about Cody Rhodes' new character direction in AEW. “I think Cody’s gonna be his best as a heel on AEW television. I really think so, and havi[...] Oct 05 - During The Ryback Show, Ryback Reeves spoke about Cody Rhodes' new character direction in AEW. “I think Cody’s gonna be his best as a heel on AEW television. I really think so, and havi[...]

Update on "SHOOT" Service

Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It was reported a while back that they had trademark[...] Oct 05 - Creative Ventures Inc., the company that owns Pro Wrestling Tees, is launching a Cameo-style video service for professional wrestlers called Shoot. It was reported a while back that they had trademark[...]

WWE Confirms That Finn Bálor & Kyle O’Reilly Both Suffered Injuries at NXT TakeOver 31

The following comes from WWE.com: The main event of NXT Takeover 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O'Reilly. In the af[...] Oct 05 - The following comes from WWE.com: The main event of NXT Takeover 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O'Reilly. In the af[...]

Jack Gallagher Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment, harassment or assault come forward to speak out a[...] Oct 05 - One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment, harassment or assault come forward to speak out a[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results (10/04/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event: 1. NXT North American Chapion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain his title 2. Yujiro KUSHI[...] Oct 04 - The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event: 1. NXT North American Chapion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain his title 2. Yujiro KUSHI[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: NXT Championship Match

In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Champion Finn Bálor successfully retained his championship against former Ring of Honor World Champion and former [...] Oct 04 - In the main event of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Champion Finn Bálor successfully retained his championship against former Ring of Honor World Champion and former [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Who Was the Mysterious Former Champion Who Returned to NXT at TakeOver 31?

As fans have seen in recent weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes during NXT to signal the return of a former champion to the NXT brand. After the conclusion of tonight's NXT Wome[...] Oct 04 - As fans have seen in recent weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes during NXT to signal the return of a former champion to the NXT brand. After the conclusion of tonight's NXT Wome[...]

Former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Moving to NXT U.S.

After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion made it known that she is[...] Oct 04 - After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion made it known that she is[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: NXT Women's Championship Match

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault to successfully retain the NXT Women's Title. TH[...] Oct 04 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault to successfully retain the NXT Women's Title. TH[...]

Special Halloween Havoc Episode of WWE NXT Set for October 28th

It's been announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of WWE NXT will have a special "Halloween Havoc" theme. As longtime wrestling fans are aware, Halloween Havoc was previously t[...] Oct 04 - It's been announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of WWE NXT will have a special "Halloween Havoc" theme. As longtime wrestling fans are aware, Halloween Havoc was previously t[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against the challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Sco[...] Oct 04 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against the challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Sco[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Yujiro KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream with the Hoverboard Lock. Don't question that [...] Oct 04 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream with the Hoverboard Lock. Don't question that [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: North American Championship Match

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title. Will "JOHNNY TAKEO[...] Oct 04 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title. Will "JOHNNY TAKEO[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Pay-Per-View

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly NXT Women’s C[...] Oct 04 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly NXT Women’s C[...]

Chris Jericho On Putting Over John Cena

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him do it. "I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a n[...] Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him do it. "I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a n[...]

TNA Alumni Becomes First OVW National Champion Ever

Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wrestlers. Godderz spoke to PWInsider and said... [...] Oct 04 - Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wrestlers. Godderz spoke to PWInsider and said... [...]

Drew McIntyre On His Upcoming WWE 24 Special

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he's feeling nervous about his WWE 24 documentary that goes live on the WWE Network today. I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn't ab[...] Oct 04 - Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he's feeling nervous about his WWE 24 documentary that goes live on the WWE Network today. I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn't ab[...]

Victoria Talks About Her Retirement Match, Why She Retired

During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics. On Choosing Her Final Opponent: “I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female prom[...] Oct 04 - During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics. On Choosing Her Final Opponent: “I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female prom[...]

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2020 Results

The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championship Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace Heath[...] Oct 04 - The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championship Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace Heath[...]

The Blade Recalls Not Wanting To Work With His Wife Allie, What Changed His Mind?

During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) “We knew each other for about four years, and[...] Oct 04 - During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) “We knew each other for about four years, and[...]

Eric Bischoff on WWE Possibly Bringing Back Crowds Soon

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, with small groups of fans socially distanced out in [...] Oct 04 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, with small groups of fans socially distanced out in [...]

Chris Jericho Says He's Currently Living The Proudest Moments Of His Career

Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in NJPW) made Tony Khan go, 'Holy smokes, I think I c[...] Oct 04 - Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in NJPW) made Tony Khan go, 'Holy smokes, I think I c[...]

The Miz: "Everyone told me I'd be gone in three months."

During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling me I would never get it. Imagine coming into a car[...] Oct 04 - During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling me I would never get it. Imagine coming into a car[...]