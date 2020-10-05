WWE Confirms That Finn Bálor & Kyle O’Reilly Both Suffered Injuries at NXT TakeOver 31

The following comes from WWE.com:

The main event of NXT Takeover 31 was a brutal, hard-hitting battle for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor and Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O'Reilly. In the aftermath of the grueling main event, it has become evident that both Superstars are worse for wear.

O’Reilly has a number of broken teeth as a result of the fight with The Prince, WWE.com has learned. O’Reilly is also being evaluated for additional injuries.

WWE.com can also report that Bálor has been taken to a local medical facility for CAT scans to determine if he suffered potential facial fractures in his successful title defense.

Stick with WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more information on Bálor and O’Reilly’s status as it becomes available.