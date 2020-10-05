WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jack Gallagher Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 05, 2020
One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment, harassment or assault come forward to speak out about it.
This has led to a lot of public figures being named in these allegations, including many wrestlers. One of these wrestlers was Jack Gallagher, who was released from WWE following the allegations that were made against him.
Gallagher has finally released a statement on it.
“Following an allegation made in June 2020 as part of the #SpeakingOut movement, I was released from my contract with the WWE. I didn’t release a statement then because it didn’t feel the right thing to do at the time. I have now taken the time to process what has happened and would like to respond.
“In 2014, at a New Year’s Eve party, I met a young woman and my behaviour towards her was inappropriate. As this party was nearly six years ago and I had drunk quite a larger amount of alcohol that night, unfortunately, I do not recollect what happened. I wish to make it clear that drinking is not an excuse for my behaviour that night. I want to express my deepest regrets, and I am genuinely sorry for the upset that I have caused.
“Following these allegation, I proactively contacted the Head of WWE Talent Relations to take responsibility for my actions, as I was aware that the woman who made the allegations and I had both attended the same New Year’s Eve party. I was then informed that this would be a breach of the company ethics policy, and this is what led to my release form my contract with the WWE.
“This isolated incident is not reflective of my behaviour and attitude towards women. As a man, I know I can do better, and with the support of my wife, I have taken the time over the last few months to understand what I can do. But this is not about me, but about the women that come forward as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. I will continue to support women and this movement to the best of my ability.”