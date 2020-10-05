Jack Gallagher Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations

One of the biggest cultural phenomenons of late has been the #MeToo/#SpeakingOut movements, in which people who have suffered inappropriate treatment, harassment or assault come forward to speak out about it.

This has led to a lot of public figures being named in these allegations, including many wrestlers. One of these wrestlers was Jack Gallagher, who was released from WWE following the allegations that were made against him.

Gallagher has finally released a statement on it.