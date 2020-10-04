WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results (10/04/2020)

The following are the results of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event:

1. NXT North American Chapion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain his title

2. Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated The Velveteen Dream

3. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Esboar defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to retain his title

4. It was announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of NXT will be a special Halloween Havoc episode

5. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae to retain her title. After the match, former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Toni Storm announced her move to the NXT U.S. brand. Also, former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was revealed as the person behind the mysterious vignettes over the past several weeks.

6. NXT Champion Finn Bálor defeated Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed ERA to retain his title. After the match, Ridge Holland revealed that he had attacked Adam Cole.