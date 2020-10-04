WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Who Was the Mysterious Former Champion Who Returned to NXT at TakeOver 31?

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

As fans have seen in recent weeks, WWE has been airing mysterious vignettes during NXT to signal the return of a former champion to the NXT brand.

After the conclusion of tonight's NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, two surprises were announced for the NXT Women's Division. Former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Toni Storm announced her move to the NXT United States brand, and then it was revealed that former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was the person behind the mysterious vignettes over the past several weeks.

Moon had been out of action over the past year with an injury, and there was some doubt as to whether or not she would be able to return to the ring.