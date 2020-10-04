WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: North American Championship Match
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Oct 04, 2020
In the opening bout of tonight's WWE
NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title.
