Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Pay-Per-View

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com :

Former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion Moving to NXT U.S.

After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion made it known that she is[...] Oct 04 - After the NXT Women's Championship Match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae at tonight's NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, a former NXT United Kingdom Women's Champion made it known that she is[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: NXT Women's Championship Match

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault to successfully retain the NXT Women's Title. TH[...] Oct 04 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defeated Candice LeRae with the Moonsault to successfully retain the NXT Women's Title. TH[...]

Special Halloween Havoc Episode of WWE NXT Set for October 28th

It's been announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of WWE NXT will have a special "Halloween Havoc" theme. As longtime wrestling fans are aware, Halloween Havoc was previously t[...] Oct 04 - It's been announced that the October 28, 2020 edition of WWE NXT will have a special "Halloween Havoc" theme. As longtime wrestling fans are aware, Halloween Havoc was previously t[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against the challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Sco[...] Oct 04 - In the third bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against the challenge of Isaiah "Swerve" Sco[...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: Yujiro KUSHIDA vs. The Velveteen Dream

In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream with the Hoverboard Lock. Don't question that [...] Oct 04 - In the second bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, Yujiro KUSHIDA defeated former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream with the Hoverboard Lock. Don't question that [...]

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Results: North American Championship Match

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title. Will "JOHNNY TAKEO[...] Oct 04 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view, NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the North American Title. Will "JOHNNY TAKEO[...]

Official Preview for Tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Pay-Per-View

The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly NXT Women’s C[...] Oct 04 - The following matches are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view event, according to WWE.com: NXT Champion Finn Bálor vs. Kyle O’Reilly NXT Women’s C[...]

Chris Jericho On Putting Over John Cena

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him do it. "I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a n[...] Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about when he put over John Cena in 2002--- and how he had to convince Vince McMahon to let him do it. "I remember calling Vince [McMahon] a n[...]

TNA Alumni Becomes First OVW National Champion Ever

Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wrestlers. Godderz spoke to PWInsider and said... [...] Oct 04 - Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wrestlers. Godderz spoke to PWInsider and said... [...]

Drew McIntyre On His Upcoming WWE 24 Special

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he's feeling nervous about his WWE 24 documentary that goes live on the WWE Network today. I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn't ab[...] Oct 04 - Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share that he's feeling nervous about his WWE 24 documentary that goes live on the WWE Network today. I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24. It isn't ab[...]

Victoria Talks About Her Retirement Match, Why She Retired

During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics. On Choosing Her Final Opponent: “I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female prom[...] Oct 04 - During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics. On Choosing Her Final Opponent: “I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female prom[...]

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2020 Results

The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championship Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace Heath[...] Oct 04 - The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championship Tenille Dashwood defeated Jordynne Grace Heath[...]

The Blade Recalls Not Wanting To Work With His Wife Allie, What Changed His Mind?

During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) “We knew each other for about four years, and[...] Oct 04 - During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) “We knew each other for about four years, and[...]

Eric Bischoff on WWE Possibly Bringing Back Crowds Soon

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, with small groups of fans socially distanced out in [...] Oct 04 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, with small groups of fans socially distanced out in [...]

Chris Jericho Says He's Currently Living The Proudest Moments Of His Career

Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in NJPW) made Tony Khan go, 'Holy smokes, I think I c[...] Oct 04 - Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in NJPW) made Tony Khan go, 'Holy smokes, I think I c[...]

The Miz: "Everyone told me I'd be gone in three months."

During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling me I would never get it. Imagine coming into a car[...] Oct 04 - During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling me I would never get it. Imagine coming into a car[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals What Mike Tyson Was Supposed To Do At AEW All Out

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plans for him and Mike Tyson were at All Out, which was unfortunately scrapped before it could happen. "Originally, I was[...] Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plans for him and Mike Tyson were at All Out, which was unfortunately scrapped before it could happen. "Originally, I was[...]

NXT, Impact and AEW All Interested In Benjamin Carter

Indy wrestler Benjamin Carter has appeared on both AEW Dark and Impact Wrestling recently, and has apparently impressed both companies. According to a report by Fightful Select, Impact, AEW and NXT ha[...] Oct 03 - Indy wrestler Benjamin Carter has appeared on both AEW Dark and Impact Wrestling recently, and has apparently impressed both companies. According to a report by Fightful Select, Impact, AEW and NXT ha[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Problems With Lucha Underground

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlights: On the Lucha Underground contracts: &ldqu[...] Oct 03 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlights: On the Lucha Underground contracts: &ldqu[...]

Vickie Guerrero On The Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. “I think the relationship between me and Vince started with Eddie wh[...] Oct 03 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. “I think the relationship between me and Vince started with Eddie wh[...]

Tracy Smothers Hospitalized

It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications arising from his battle with cancer. Smothers is cur[...] Oct 03 - It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications arising from his battle with cancer. Smothers is cur[...]

Paige Voices Displeasure With Having Twitch Account Seized By WWE

Following WWE's announcement that they will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts toward the end of the month, a lot of negative backlash has fallen on the company. But the latest negative res[...] Oct 03 - Following WWE's announcement that they will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts toward the end of the month, a lot of negative backlash has fallen on the company. But the latest negative res[...]

Batista Lashes Out At Former Monday Night RAW Owner Donald Trump After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump has had several allies during his time in WWE, such as Umaga and all of those fans he dumped money on when he bought Monday Night RAW. But one WWE alumni who isn't on his side is Batista.[...] Oct 03 - Donald Trump has had several allies during his time in WWE, such as Umaga and all of those fans he dumped money on when he bought Monday Night RAW. But one WWE alumni who isn't on his side is Batista.[...]

SmackDown Mystery Woman Reveals Herself

After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, speculate no longer. It was revealed tonight on Sm[...] Oct 03 - After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, speculate no longer. It was revealed tonight on Sm[...]