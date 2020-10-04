WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Alumni Becomes First OVW National Champion Ever

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 04, 2020

Former TNA star and Big Brother alumni Jessie Godderz became the OVW National Champion after winning a battle royal against a number of other OVW wrestlers.

Godderz spoke to PWInsider and said...

“It’s a tremendous privilege and incredible honor to represent the Best and fastest growing television promotion in the world today. Honestly, I feel on top of the world. It’s my ninth championship Title in Wrestling and my biggest singles title to date. Al Snow and his business partner Chad Miller, who own OVW, are beyond amazing. They have accomplished the impossible. They have grown their OVW Television Show at such speed it’s mind-blowing. Our weekly television show now reaches over a hundred million TV homes in the United States across on six different major cable TV networks and we’re also on in another 500-plus million TV homes worldwide on dozens of platforms. In fact, we’re second only to WWE in reach and we’re just getting started. Al, Chad and OVW are truly revolutionizing the wrestling industry and I couldn’t be more proud to represent OVW as we continue to reach greater and greater heights faster than anyone could have ever imagined. OVW is truly the biggest wrestling success story of 2020.”

Source: PWInsider.com

Oct 04
Oct 04
