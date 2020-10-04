Victoria Talks About Her Retirement Match, Why She Retired

During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics.
“I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female promoter, Bambi Weavil, which is Masters of [Ring] Entertainment. She made us the main event and was putting the title on me. I was like, “Oh, my gosh. This is a guy’s show, not just a female show.” I go, “We’re main event, we can’t just do sa ha-ha match. We have to do some dangerous stuff.” We were going over stuff and we’re up in thirty minutes, maybe forty-five minutes, and I was like, “I might do this, I might do that.” You know, we don’t really set in stone what we’re doing in the ring. “If I happen to do this, just go with it.” It’s improv. She was like, “Hey, can I use your black eyeliner?” I said, “Melina! We’re main event, we’re up in thirty minutes. Are you listening to me?” She goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m listening.’”
“So, I’m like, “Oh, my god. Oh, my god.” I’m the type of person, I get super nervous and nervous belly. I’m about to puke before every match. Even after twenty years. I am the same. I’m pacing, I’m sweating, my hands are sweating. I don’t want people to see me slow down in the ring or just don’t have “it” any more. So, that’s the fear. Once you’re there for a long time in wrestling, you can’t show mistakes. You’re supposed to be a veteran knowing what you’re doing. Just like a rookie, you have to prove yourself. The whole entire career, you’re constantly proving yourself. I was so nervous, I was like, “I’m exhausted already, and we’re main event.” I say, “Hey,” to the guy who’s announcing, “Give me the mic when you get out there.” The promoter didn’t know. I said, “Hey, guys. I just want to say thank you for coming out to my last match.” Everybody was like, “Oh, what?” The promoter was like, “We could have promoted this.” I was like, “I decided, like, thirty minutes before coming out.” My body was hurting and I don’t work the indie style any more. I’m not a fast worker. I’m more story telling. More facial expressions, one move means something. Not boom-boom-boom-boom. After independent shows I was getting, my boyfriend would come pick me up at the airport and I was just like, “I can’t move, man. I’m beat up.”
“So, I’m falling apart. I’m giving my whole 100% out there and then. I get home, I don’t want to talk. Just let me go soak in the tub, get me some aspirin. I need to be alone, you know what I mean? That kind of stuff. I was like, it’s time. It’s time. I get to go out on my own. I’m not sad about it at all. People are like, “Oh, my god. Are you sad?” No. I’m not. I think people think that since you had your last match you’re out of wrestling. You’re never gonna be out of wrestling. I still do comic-cons, Wrestlecons, signings. I still talk to fans about old matches and what’s going on these days. That kind of stuff. So, you’re still involved in this.”
“I would consider it. I would have to ask exactly what the details are. I’m not gonna go back and then just say as the girls going to the ring, “Hey, have a good match,” and that’s it, that’s my cameo. I’m not gonna go back for that. I would like to, what they say in the business, ‘get my shit in a little bit.’ When I come in I don’t want to just be seen in the background just chit-chatting. I don’t want that. I would want to do something. I don’t have to win a match or anything like that. I don’t mind putting the girls over and stuff like that. But, to go back and go, “That’s it?” ‘Cause you see on social media, “That’s all?”