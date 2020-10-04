Victoria Talks About Her Retirement Match, Why She Retired

During an interview with Fightful, WWE alumni Victoria spoke about a variety of topics.

“I got to pick my opponent. So, Melina Perez. It was for a female promoter, Bambi Weavil, which is Masters of [Ring] Entertainment. She made us the main event and was putting the title on me. I was like, “Oh, my gosh. This is a guy’s show, not just a female show.” I go, “We’re main event, we can’t just do sa ha-ha match. We have to do some dangerous stuff.” We were going over stuff and we’re up in thirty minutes, maybe forty-five minutes, and I was like, “I might do this, I might do that.” You know, we don’t really set in stone what we’re doing in the ring. “If I happen to do this, just go with it.” It’s improv. She was like, “Hey, can I use your black eyeliner?” I said, “Melina! We’re main event, we’re up in thirty minutes. Are you listening to me?” She goes, ‘Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I’m listening.’”

“So, I’m like, “Oh, my god. Oh, my god.” I’m the type of person, I get super nervous and nervous belly. I’m about to puke before every match. Even after twenty years. I am the same. I’m pacing, I’m sweating, my hands are sweating. I don’t want people to see me slow down in the ring or just don’t have “it” any more. So, that’s the fear. Once you’re there for a long time in wrestling, you can’t show mistakes. You’re supposed to be a veteran knowing what you’re doing. Just like a rookie, you have to prove yourself. The whole entire career, you’re constantly proving yourself. I was so nervous, I was like, “I’m exhausted already, and we’re main event.” I say, “Hey,” to the guy who’s announcing, “Give me the mic when you get out there.” The promoter didn’t know. I said, “Hey, guys. I just want to say thank you for coming out to my last match.” Everybody was like, “Oh, what?” The promoter was like, “We could have promoted this.” I was like, “I decided, like, thirty minutes before coming out.” My body was hurting and I don’t work the indie style any more. I’m not a fast worker. I’m more story telling. More facial expressions, one move means something. Not boom-boom-boom-boom. After independent shows I was getting, my boyfriend would come pick me up at the airport and I was just like, “I can’t move, man. I’m beat up.”