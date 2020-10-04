WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Impact Wrestling Victory Road 2020 Results

The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championshi[...] Oct 04 - The Rascalz defeated XXXL Brian Myers defeated Tommy Dreamer Rohit Raju loses against Willie Mack via countout, but retains X-Division Championshi[...]

The Blade Recalls Not Wanting To Work With His Wife Allie, What Changed His Mind?

During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) &[...] Oct 04 - During the Butcher and Blade's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Blade spoke about not wanting to get paired up with his wife Allie (aka The Bunny) &[...]

Eric Bischoff on WWE Possibly Bringing Back Crowds Soon

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, wi[...] Oct 04 - During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, wi[...]

Chris Jericho Says He's Currently Living The Proudest Moments Of His Career

Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in [...] Oct 04 - Chris Jericho, on his Saturday Night Special, revealed when Tony Khan gained the confidence to start AEW. "(The match between Jericho and Omega in [...]

The Miz: "Everyone told me I'd be gone in three months."

During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling [...] Oct 04 - During an interview with Voices of Victory, The Miz spoke about his WWE career. On Being Told He'd Never Be A Main Eventer: "Everyone was telling [...]

Chris Jericho Reveals What Mike Tyson Was Supposed To Do At AEW All Out

During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plans for him and Mike Tyson were at All Out, which was unfortunately scra[...] Oct 04 - During his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed what the original plans for him and Mike Tyson were at All Out, which was unfortunately scra[...]

NXT, Impact and AEW All Interested In Benjamin Carter

Indy wrestler Benjamin Carter has appeared on both AEW Dark and Impact Wrestling recently, and has apparently impressed both companies. According to a[...] Oct 03 - Indy wrestler Benjamin Carter has appeared on both AEW Dark and Impact Wrestling recently, and has apparently impressed both companies. According to a[...]

Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Problems With Lucha Underground

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlig[...] Oct 03 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlig[...]

Vickie Guerrero On The Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. “I think the relat[...] Oct 03 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. “I think the relat[...]

Tracy Smothers Hospitalized

It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications ari[...] Oct 03 - It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications ari[...]

Paige Voices Displeasure With Having Twitch Account Seized By WWE

Following WWE's announcement that they will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts toward the end of the month, a lot of negative backlash has [...] Oct 03 - Following WWE's announcement that they will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts toward the end of the month, a lot of negative backlash has [...]

Batista Lashes Out At Former Monday Night RAW Owner Donald Trump After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump has had several allies during his time in WWE, such as Umaga and all of those fans he dumped money on when he bought Monday Night RAW. Bu[...] Oct 03 - Donald Trump has had several allies during his time in WWE, such as Umaga and all of those fans he dumped money on when he bought Monday Night RAW. Bu[...]

SmackDown Mystery Woman Reveals Herself

After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, s[...] Oct 03 - After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, s[...]

WWE SmackDown! Quick Results (10/2/2020)

Jey Uso defeated AJ Styles Otis defeated John Morrison Sheamus defeated Shorty G Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin,[...] Oct 02 - Jey Uso defeated AJ Styles Otis defeated John Morrison Sheamus defeated Shorty G Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin,[...]

Angel Garza Provides Injury Update, How Long He'll Be Out

During an interview, Angel Garza confirmed he's injured and gave some updates on it. “My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An[...] Oct 02 - During an interview, Angel Garza confirmed he's injured and gave some updates on it. “My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An[...]

Kairi Sane Has New Role in WWE

Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador fo[...] Oct 02 - Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador fo[...]

Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished p[...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished p[...]

Edge Reveals How He Learned From AEW's Luther

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned s[...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned s[...]

Arn Anderson Responds to Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody el[...] Oct 02 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody el[...]

The "Masked Wrestler" Official Trailer and Premier from IWTV Set

The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven ep[...] Oct 02 - The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven ep[...]

Information On Cancelled NXT Concept

In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Appare[...] Oct 02 - In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Appare[...]

Roderick Strong Announces He's Deleting His Cameo Account

Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting[...] Oct 02 - Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting[...]

WWE Is Going To Be Seizing Talent's Twitch Accounts and Revenue

It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing ac[...] Oct 01 - It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing ac[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings (9/30/2020)

The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers [...] Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers [...]