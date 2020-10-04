Eric Bischoff on WWE Possibly Bringing Back Crowds Soon
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 04, 2020
During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff expressed how he feels if WWE starts doing shows in front of crowds again (in the same way AEW is doing, with small groups of fans socially distanced out in the audience.)
“I’m going to go out on a limb and make a prediction. If WWE shoots outdoors and they are able to put enough people into whatever venue they are looking at so that you feel that energy, then I think it’s a good alternative. My fear is that if they have to social distance, keep everybody apart, everybody has to wear a mask and all the other things that could happen, I think the outdoor venue may provide less energy than the ThunderDome.”
It's worth noting that WWE will remain in Florida even if they bring back crowds, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that no fines will be given to people for not wearing masks, which will mean that WWE won't have to make sure their fans are wearing them.
