WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Problems With Lucha Underground
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 03, 2020
Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlights:
On the Lucha Underground contracts:
“Listen, contracts are tricky. If you don’t have a lawyer or you’re too cheap to pay a lawyer, you’re screwed. I signed that contract knowing that I was locked in for five seasons. The problem was when some of us were not getting work in other places. And we were asking for work and they’re not giving us work, and then when we’re trying to get out so we can get work, they’re like, ‘No, you cannot work.’ So it was very frustrating that a year and a half, like literally, I have to bust my ass getting paid $100-$150 to make a living because I couldn’t fucking do anything on TV. Sorry for my language, but I’m gonna be open and honest about it. It was very hard.”
Thunder Rosa on Signing Her Lucha Underground Contract:
“You know, I said this, we signed the contract because we wanted an opportunity. A lot of us were hungry. A lot of us were new. We just wanted to be seen. We wanted that stage for us to, like, to get to the next level, which for me, didn’t pan out because I was wearing a mask. If I had been Thunder Rosa in Lucha Undergound, I’d probably be in WWE by now.”
“I mean, honestly, I did one month in AEW, and I already had a following that we’ve been working really really hard to build. And it just exploded. Why, because they saw who I really am, which is Thunder Rosa, and with the stuff with Lucha [Underground], we asked for work. We asked for opportunities. Some people were getting them. I was one of the ones who was getting the short end of the stick. I don’t care. I was getting absolutely nothing. What was there for me? Why am I going to be sitting around and just like, ‘oh, let me wait.’ No, like, I just want to work. Can I work, and if you guys allow me to work, you know, fine. If not, there’s nothing for me here, and there’s nothing wrong about that.”
Oct 03 - Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlights: On the Lucha Underground contracts: &ldqu[...]
Oct 03 - During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. “I think the relationship between me and Vince started with Eddie wh[...]
Oct 03
Tracy Smothers Hospitalized It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications arising from his battle with cancer. Smothers is cur[...]
Oct 03 - It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications arising from his battle with cancer. Smothers is cur[...]
Oct 03 - Following WWE's announcement that they will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts toward the end of the month, a lot of negative backlash has fallen on the company. But the latest negative res[...]
Oct 03 - Donald Trump has had several allies during his time in WWE, such as Umaga and all of those fans he dumped money on when he bought Monday Night RAW. But one WWE alumni who isn't on his side is Batista.[...]
Oct 03
SmackDown Mystery Woman Reveals Herself After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, speculate no longer. It was revealed tonight on Sm[...]
Oct 03 - After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, speculate no longer. It was revealed tonight on Sm[...]
Oct 02
WWE SmackDown! Quick Results (10/2/2020) Jey Uso defeated AJ Styles Otis defeated John Morrison Sheamus defeated Shorty G Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Sami Zayn defeated [...]
Oct 02 - Jey Uso defeated AJ Styles Otis defeated John Morrison Sheamus defeated Shorty G Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura Sami Zayn defeated [...]
Oct 02 - During an interview, Angel Garza confirmed he's injured and gave some updates on it. “My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An injury from the Spanish Fly could have been worse[...]
Oct 02
Kairi Sane Has New Role in WWE Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador for WWE in Japan, with her stating the following: [...]
Oct 02 - Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador for WWE in Japan, with her stating the following: [...]
Oct 02
Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...]
Oct 02 - During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...]
Oct 02
Edge Reveals How He Learned From AEW's Luther During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...]
Oct 02 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...]
Oct 02 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody else and every single person on this earth, they hav[...]
Oct 02 - The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compet[...]
Oct 02
Information On Cancelled NXT Concept In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...]
Oct 02 - In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...]
Oct 02 - Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting his Cameo account. It was fun while it lasted [...]
Oct 01 - It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking thei[...]
Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers (.19 rating in 18-49 demo) Both shows have incr[...]
Oct 01 - During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev character suffer from erectile dysfunction. "T[...]
Oct 01 - The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox released for their network, and also reveals that the O[...]
Oct 01
Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...]
Oct 01 - NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...]
Oct 01
Billy Corgan Says NWA Powerrr Will Return Soon Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...]
Oct 01 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...]
Oct 01
Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...]
Oct 01 - Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...]
Oct 01
Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...]
Oct 01 - Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...]
Oct 01
Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...]
Oct 01 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...]
Oct 01 - WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal[...]