Thunder Rosa Talks About Her Problems With Lucha Underground

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., and asked about her tenure in Lucha Underground, where she portrayed Kobra Moon. Here are some highlights:

“Listen, contracts are tricky. If you don’t have a lawyer or you’re too cheap to pay a lawyer, you’re screwed. I signed that contract knowing that I was locked in for five seasons. The problem was when some of us were not getting work in other places. And we were asking for work and they’re not giving us work, and then when we’re trying to get out so we can get work, they’re like, ‘No, you cannot work.’ So it was very frustrating that a year and a half, like literally, I have to bust my ass getting paid $100-$150 to make a living because I couldn’t fucking do anything on TV. Sorry for my language, but I’m gonna be open and honest about it. It was very hard.”

“You know, I said this, we signed the contract because we wanted an opportunity. A lot of us were hungry. A lot of us were new. We just wanted to be seen. We wanted that stage for us to, like, to get to the next level, which for me, didn’t pan out because I was wearing a mask. If I had been Thunder Rosa in Lucha Undergound, I’d probably be in WWE by now.”

“I mean, honestly, I did one month in AEW, and I already had a following that we’ve been working really really hard to build. And it just exploded. Why, because they saw who I really am, which is Thunder Rosa, and with the stuff with Lucha [Underground], we asked for work. We asked for opportunities. Some people were getting them. I was one of the ones who was getting the short end of the stick. I don’t care. I was getting absolutely nothing. What was there for me? Why am I going to be sitting around and just like, ‘oh, let me wait.’ No, like, I just want to work. Can I work, and if you guys allow me to work, you know, fine. If not, there’s nothing for me here, and there’s nothing wrong about that.”