Vickie Guerrero On The Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 03, 2020

During her appearance on The Ryback Show, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the differences between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan.

“I think the relationship between me and Vince started with Eddie when he was alive. Vince took us on and I felt like he was our Dad as he really helped Eddie through many things. Vince was there when Eddie passed away so Vince and I always had a great relationship as far as like a father figure because he was great. You get him outside the wrestling industry and he is just a wonderful person to talk to. I’ve known Vince for almost 20 years. He’s been in our family for a long time.

But the thing with Vince and the WWE, as a Superstar, you never saw Vince in the hallway. You saw him come through the hallway but he was on a mission with 20 people around him and he was on his way. The difference in AEW with Tony Khan is Tony is this fan who you can find him in the hallway sitting at a table talking to 10 Superstars.

With AEW after a show, Tony provides food for us after we work. When we go back to the hotel, Tony has catered food for us and you will find Tony coming into that room while we are eating and he is just sitting there talking asking how it went tonight and we are just bullshitting with each other. He just wants to know who you are.

I haven’t gotten to know Tony really a lot because now that I’m working it’s busier. I’m not just a visitor that comes in. But, Tony is everywhere in that arena. He’s on the stage. He’s in the ring. When we tape, he comes out and tells everybody they are great and he loves the cheering. He is always pushing us and he cares about us. I’m not saying Vince doesn’t but Tony is in front of me probably 70% of the day and I can find him just watching the monitor of the show or you can find him backstage calling the match. It’s just so different.

Tony will provide functions for us. If we are there 10 days in Florida, he will schedule a barbeque for everyone that’s there so we have somewhere to go for the holidays. He’s there with his girlfriend and his family and we are just drinking and eating. He just wants to sit back and enjoy himself. That’s cool because he’s one of us. He’s not trying to say he is up here. He is sitting at the table taking a shot with us. That’s pretty cool. That impressed me the most.”

“There’s a big difference (in how both companies handle storyline writing). When you have a storyline, my emails go to Kenny Omega, QT, and Tony. Tony’s involved. With Vince, you had 20 writers. By the time the story got to Vince, it was totally different than what you were trying to relay and what you wanted to do. So I think there is a lot of miscommunication in WWE because you get a storyline and by the time you get with who you are doing it with, and you go through the writers to get something changed or something doesn’t work, you went with what the first thing was because you can’t get a hold of Vince to change something. That was a really frustrating element.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co

