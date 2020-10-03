We can only hope that he's able to recover and get back on his feet soon.

My mind and heart are with Tracy Smothers tonight as I'm hearing of his battle with cancer and other complications have him hospitalized. This hurts my heart. I am who I am in wrestling because he helped mold me and countless others. I love you man! Keep fighting!

Smothers is currently suffering from Lymphoma, and not much else more is known.

It's unfortunately being announced by The Blue Meanie that professional wrestling legend Tracy Smothers has been hospitalized due to complications arising from his battle with cancer.

Tracy Smothers Hospitalized

Paige Voices Displeasure With Having Twitch Account Seized By WWE

Batista Lashes Out At Former Monday Night RAW Owner Donald Trump After He Tests Positive For COVID-19

SmackDown Mystery Woman Reveals Herself

WWE SmackDown! Quick Results (10/2/2020)

Angel Garza Provides Injury Update, How Long He'll Be Out

Kairi Sane Has New Role in WWE

Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

Edge Reveals How He Learned From AEW's Luther

Arn Anderson Responds to Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

The "Masked Wrestler" Official Trailer and Premier from IWTV Set

Information On Cancelled NXT Concept

Roderick Strong Announces He's Deleting His Cameo Account

WWE Is Going To Be Seizing Talent's Twitch Accounts and Revenue

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings (9/30/2020)

WWE Almost Gave Rusev An Erectile Dysfunction Gimmick

Future SmackDown Episode To Be Preempted By World Series

Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab

Billy Corgan Says NWA Powerrr Will Return Soon

Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed

Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans

Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English

WWE's WrestleMania 35 Receives Sports Business Awards Nomination for Best Sports Event of the Year

Batista Reveals Rejected Theme Music Alteration Featuring RZA

