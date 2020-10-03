SmackDown Mystery Woman Reveals Herself
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 03, 2020
After many vignettes aired on SmackDown depicting a woman whose face couldn't be seen, there had been some speculation on who this person was. Well, speculate no longer.
It was revealed tonight on SmackDown that the mystery woman is Carmella, who is returning to TV as a heel.
