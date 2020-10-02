WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE SmackDown! Quick Results (10/2/2020)
Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Oct 02, 2020
Jey Uso defeated AJ Styles
Otis defeated John Morrison
Sheamus defeated Shorty G
Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
Sami Zayn defeated Jeff Hardy to retain WWE Intercontinental Championship
Oct 02 - During an interview, Angel Garza confirmed he's injured and gave some updates on it. “My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An[...]
Oct 02 Kairi Sane Has New Role in WWE Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador fo[...]
Oct 02 Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished p[...]
Oct 02 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned s[...]
Oct 02 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody el[...]
Oct 02 - The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven ep[...]
Oct 02 Information On Cancelled NXT Concept In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Appare[...]
Oct 02 - In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Appare[...]
Oct 02 - Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting[...]
Oct 01 - It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing ac[...]
Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers [...]
Oct 01 - During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev[...]
Oct 01 - The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox relea[...]
Oct 01 - NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try[...]
Oct 01 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tigh[...]
Oct 01 Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic cau[...]
Oct 01 Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on O[...]
Oct 01 Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They[...]
Oct 01 - WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. Wr[...]
Oct 01 - Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE[...]
Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is curren[...]
Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometime[...]
Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights [...]
Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Ve[...]
Sep 30 Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official [...]
