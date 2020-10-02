Angel Garza Provides Injury Update, How Long He'll Be Out

“They told me to get an MRI and I got the results and thankfully, it wasn’t anything involving the tendons or with my hip as some outlets have reported. It was a quad tear and we already began treatment. I’ve been putting ice on it and bandages for the tear. Right now, I just came from an evaluation and we have been advancing through it incredibly. Thank God I just started to feel good. I still have more evaluations to do, but if all goes well, I think I might be out from a week to maybe 15 days. Thank God that it wasn’t anything long-term like five or six months. They told me if I had continued, I could have completely torn [the quad] and would have been out for a very long time. I don’t think it will even be a month to fully recover… I’m not going to be needing surgery, I’ll probably be only out for a week to three weeks since the injury. ”

“Unfortunately, the injury came afterwards. Montez went for a kick and I grabbed the kick. When I lowered it, I went for the knee, but I put in a little too much force into it. I thought when I was going to do it, [Ford] was a little too far from where I was and I didn’t measure myself properly. When I tried to stretch my leg towards him, the other leg that was supporting it couldn’t handle it and was stretched out too much. That’s when I heard a small pop, like a balloon exploding. Everything around that area started to get really hot and when I tried to move the leg, I had that tension close to my groin and it was my quadriceps, almost reaching my hip. That’s what I felt. The referee came to me and asked if I can continue and I said no. I remember giving Andrade the tag and he asked me what’s wrong and I tell him that I can’t go anymore. WWE has a system that’s really effective where they have all the doctors and medical personnel watching the matches on monitors and they quickly go to the ring to see what’s going on. I told them what I was feeling. The medical team sent me away to get it checked. I was asked if I could walk and I said yes, but couldn’t put any force down there.”

“My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]…An injury from the Spanish Fly could have been worse. Thank goodness that the injury came later and not from the Spanish Fly. In the Spanish Fly, I landed on my neck. I was not standing fully right on the ropes and Montez Ford launched himself when I was still not fully planted on the rope. It was a matter of moments that my mind went like, ‘Spin’ and that’s the result that you saw [at Clash of Champions].”

During an interview, Angel Garza confirmed he's injured and gave some updates on it.

Kairi Sane Has New Role in WWE

Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador for WWE in Japan, with her stating the following: [...] Oct 02 - Kairi Sane has a new position in WWE, and it's one she can do without having to leave her homeland of Japan. Sane is now essentially an ambassador for WWE in Japan, with her stating the following: [...]

Triple H on Roman Reigns' Heel Turn

During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on The Bump, Tripe H spoke about Roman Reigns' new heel persona. "I think what you’re seeing now is the full finished product. Everybody goes through some sort of evolut[...]

Edge Reveals How He Learned From AEW's Luther

During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...] Oct 02 - During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Edge revealed a lesson that he learned while wrestling current AEW star Luther. "One lesson I learned so early on was with a guy, Dr. Luther, he’s [...]

Arn Anderson Responds to Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody else and every single person on this earth, they hav[...] Oct 02 - On Arn Anderson's podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about the highly vocal criticisms of AEW that come from Jim Cornette. "Well, Jimmy, like everybody else and every single person on this earth, they hav[...]

The "Masked Wrestler" Official Trailer and Premier from IWTV Set

The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compet[...] Oct 02 - The highly anticipated IWTV original series, The Masked Wrestler, will premiere on Wednesday night, October 14th. The series will consist of seven episodes, and will see eight masked wrestlers compet[...]

Information On Cancelled NXT Concept

In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...] Oct 02 - In a report by Fightful Select, it was revealed that there was originally plans for an NXT Underground long before RAW Underground was a thing. Apparently, the segment would have been different from w[...]

Roderick Strong Announces He's Deleting His Cameo Account

Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting his Cameo account. It was fun while it lasted [...] Oct 02 - Following the report that WWE will be seizing talent's Twitch and Cameo accounts and taking most of their profits, Roderick Strong he will be deleting his Cameo account. It was fun while it lasted [...]

WWE Is Going To Be Seizing Talent's Twitch Accounts and Revenue

It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking thei[...] Oct 01 - It's being reported that, as a follow up to WWE not wanting their talent using outside services like Twitch and Cameo, that now WWE will be seizing accounts of their contracted talents and taking thei[...]

AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings (9/30/2020)

The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers (.19 rating in 18-49 demo) Both shows have incr[...] Oct 01 - The ratings are in for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT this week. AEW Dynamite: 866,000 viewers (.33 rating in 18-49 demo) WWE NXT: 732,000 viewers (.19 rating in 18-49 demo) Both shows have incr[...]

WWE Almost Gave Rusev An Erectile Dysfunction Gimmick

During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev character suffer from erectile dysfunction. "T[...] Oct 01 - During Miro's appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Miro spoke about the storyline with Bobby Lashley and Lana, and how WWE was planning on making the Rusev character suffer from erectile dysfunction. "T[...]

Future SmackDown Episode To Be Preempted By World Series

The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox released for their network, and also reveals that the O[...] Oct 01 - The October 23rd edition of WWE SmackDown will be preempted due to Game 3 of the MLB World Series. This comes from the October schedule that Fox released for their network, and also reveals that the O[...]

Michael Elgin Reveals He's Headed to Rehab

NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...] Oct 01 - NJPW and Impact Wrestling alumni Michael Elgin has revealed that he has been suffering from a painkiller addiction, and is going to enter rehab to try to get past it. “In 2015 prior to my deb[...]

Billy Corgan Says NWA Powerrr Will Return Soon

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...] Oct 01 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NWA's weekly YouTube show Powerrr has been on an indefinite hiatus, due to the show's format really requiring a tight crowd within their studio. According to NWA own[...]

Jeff Hardy's DWI Court Case Postponed

Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...] Oct 01 - Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI back in October of last year, but his court date for this has been postponed again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing issues within the courts. This is affecting n[...]

Lio Rush Joins OnlyFans

Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...] Oct 01 - Following the end of his WWE career, Lio Rush has pursued some alternate projects, including a music career. But now, Rush has created an account on OnlyFans. BY POPULAR DEMAND. I am officially o[...]

Miro Says WWE Disliked Aiden English

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...] Oct 01 - During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Miro was asked about the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE. "[Talking about Rusev Day] really brings me down. They really disliked Aiden. I told him that because ev[...]

WWE's WrestleMania 35 Receives Sports Business Awards Nomination for Best Sports Event of the Year

WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal[...] Oct 01 - WrestleMania 35 has been nominated for the category of Sports Event of the Year by the Sports Business Journal’s Sports Business Awards. WrestleMania 35 Nominated at Sports Business Journal[...]

Batista Reveals Rejected Theme Music Alteration Featuring RZA

Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE turned it down--- even though it wouldn't have co[...] Oct 01 - Batista took to his Twitter and revealed that Wu-Tang member RZA had offered to do a rap verse for Batista's entrance music during his return, but WWE turned it down--- even though it wouldn't have co[...]

Kenny Omega Provides Update on AEW Video Game

While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...] Oct 01 - While being interviewed by GameSpot, Kenny Omega provided an update on the AEW video game. “The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can’t say too much mor[...]

D-Von Dudley Says Hulk Hogan Stood Up For Him in TNA

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...] Oct 01 - In an interview with Pro Wrestling Junkies, D-Von Dudley spoke about how Hulk Hogan stuck up for him once Team 3D split up in TNA. "I know sometimes Bully likes to take credit for all the TNA fame [...]

Triple H On Idea Of NXT Moving To Tuesday Nights

During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...] Oct 01 - During a conference call with various media outlets on the road to NXT Takeover 31, the topic was brought up of NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights permanently. Triple H said... "I'm happy with w[...]

AEW Dynamite Quick Results (9/30/2020)

Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...] Oct 01 - Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks FTR defeated SCU Chris Jericho defeated Orange Cassidy Orange Cassidy defeated Ten Britt Baker defeated Red Velvet Jon Moxley defeated The Butcher to retain AE[...]

Tegan Nox Has Torn ACL, WWE Confirms

It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...] Sep 30 - It was previously reported as a rumor that Tegan Nox has suffered a torn ACL and would be out of action, but now WWE is confirming it on the official WWE NXT Twitter. BREAKING NEWS: Following an at[...]